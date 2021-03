Penn & Teller Return To Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino Beginning April 22, 2021

"We are so excited to go back to doing what we do, where we do it, for the people we do it for," said Penn Jillette. "Teller and I are both more than two weeks out of our second shots, and in the same bubble, so we can stand unmasked on our stage. We will give up seeing what we hope are smiling faces so our audience can stay masked and safe."

Additionally, Penn shared, "We haven't been on stage in over a year, so we don't know whether the audience will be coming to see us do miracles, or just to see if we remember which way to face on stage. But no matter what, we're excited to return to our home at the Rio!"

Edgy, provocative and hilarious, Penn & Teller have been captivating live audiences at Rio Las Vegas since 2001 when their show originally opened. This show will be a culmination of years of on-stage experience mixed with innovative and creative twists to be enjoyed by long-time patrons and new fans alike.

"We are thrilled to welcome Penn & Teller back to live performances at the Rio," said Jason Gastwirth, President of Entertainment at Caesars Entertainment. "After a challenging year, the demand for joy and laughter is higher than ever, and Penn & Teller will certainly supply that, as they have been doing for decades in the heart of Las Vegas."

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Ticketmaster will offer a presale running Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT. Tickets begin at $60 and will be available at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office, by calling 702-777-2782 or 855-234-7469, or online at www.caesars.com/shows.

The full performance schedule is below with all shows starting at 9 p.m.

April 22 – 25, 29 – 30

– 25, 29 – 30 May 1 – 2, 6 – 8, 28 – 31

– 2, 6 – 8, 28 – 31 June 3 – 6, 10 – 13

Following applicable guidelines set forth by health and government authorities, as well as Caesars Entertainment's enhanced health and safety protocols, masks will be mandatory for guests, and audiences will be socially distanced. Designed to be intimate and engaging, there will be three-different seating options for the reopening of the show with a capacity of 257 audience members. Guests will be assigned arrival times when they purchase tickets and will be seated by theater staff.

