Penn America Energy Announces Appointment of Three Senior Executives

Franc James, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Penn America Energy, praised each executive addition to the growing energy company stating, "The depth of experience Craig, Fabrizio and Paul bring is of immeasurable value to our company and executive team as together we drive the project to a successful FID and continue to execute our plan to export the world's cleanest environmentally responsible natural gas."

"Our goals for Penn LNG are clear and require the convergence of technical, regulatory, commercial, financial, political, and a commitment to environmental and social responsibility .. the aforementioned requires high-level strategic planning, and pragmatic solutions members of our team continue to provide," added James.

Craig Owen brings nearly three decades of leadership experience across energy and finance. Most recently, Owen served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Rosehill Resources and prior to that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Southwestern Energy Company. In these capacities and others, he has directed finance, treasury and accounting operations and built strong relationships with the company's capital providers.

Fabrizio Trilli has served for more than 30 years leading energy companies in the U.S., South East Asia, Africa and Europe as President and CEO. This has included ENI US, Chairman of ENI Mozambique LNG BV, and Managing Director of ENI's companies in Indonesia, Angola and Nigeria, and VP Gas Monetization for ENI UK. Throughout his career, Trilli has led JV's partnering with super majors and independent IOC's, NOC's and energy players with a focus on Gas Monetization and LNG as Chairman and Board Member of the most successful producing LNG projects in Southeast Asia and Africa. He has been appointed as Board Member of more than 30 Up Stream, Mid-Stream Energy and Trading Companies and has been acting as Managing Partner in several energy transition and clean energy projects. Fabrizio is a Petroleum Engineer and HBS Alumni. His ESG Leadership is recognized by stakeholders in the world's most sensitive regions such as Sub Sahara, Europe, Arctic and Southeast Asia.

Paul Kettlety, provides extraordinary leadership experience in LNG sector, serving as Founding Partner of Parallax Energy (Tellurian), Head of LNG with Origin Energy (Sydney, Australia), Head of Up/Midstream LNG for Barclays Capital (London), and among other positions around the world Paul was the Head of Integrated Gas Business Development for Danish Oil and Natural Gas and has held a variety of executive leadership roles with BG Group, and Advisory Board positions with Enagas and the NYSE listed Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) LNG Shipping.

Kettlety shares the excitement for the future of Penn LNG, "Joining Penn LNG today is very exciting as we have a differentiated world class LNG project at a time when Europe needs a big uplift in long term volumes. Equally important, Penn LNG will lead the movement to establish a new standard for clean LNG with no offset of emissions, instead producing clean LNG powered by 100% renewable electric power."

Trilli agreed, "I have joined Penn LNG for its singularity and vision of creating value through service of a community and its social development, as well as the project's unique environmental proposition as a key component of the sustainable clean energy mix and to become a benchmark in the energy transition."

Owen stated, "I am very excited and honored to join Penn LNG. The leadership team has built a strong project and solid execution plan and I look forward to working with Franc James, the executive team, and advisory board as together we create and deliver its value to the market and shareholders."

ABOUT PENN AMERICAN ENERGY: The developer of Penn LNG, the $6.4 billion world-class natural gas export terminal sited in Pennsylvania along the Delaware River. Engineered by Bechtel Energy, Air Products C3MR and Baker Hughes technologies, Penn LNG represents the most sustainable environmentally responsible electric drive export terminal powered by additive renewable energy.

