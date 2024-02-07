PENN AND KIM HOLDERNESS TO RELEASE NEW BOOK, ADHD IS AWESOME, WITH HARPER HORIZON ON APRIL 30, 2024

Penn was in college when he was diagnosed with ADHD, although the signs of having a brain that worked just a little bit differently had been there since he was a kid. Rather than view the diagnosis as a curse or give into feelings of inadequacy or failure, Penn took a different approach, one that he wants to share with fellow ADHDers and the people who care about them.

Penn and Kim lay out what it's like to have ADHD—or love someone who does—and how to (mostly) thrive with it. In this innovative resource specially designed to appeal to the ADHD brain, you'll find an entertaining yet informative look at how ADHD works and tools to help you harness its unique gifts. You'll learn how to tackle the challenges of ADHD head on and how to find humor in the hard times. And you'll discover strategies and techniques that will improve your relationships and your outlook on the condition—not to mention quizzes, ADHD Bingo, top-ten lists, and an ode to cargo pants.

"If you have ADHD, I want you to know that you are not alone. You are not broken. You have no reason to be ashamed. We are energetic, creative, and fun to be around. We just live in a world that wasn't designed for people like us," said Penn. "My hope is that this book can help us better navigate that world without having to change who we are, because what we are is awesome."

Along with the expertise of their network of doctors, researchers, and specialists, Penn and Kim draw from their often-hilarious, from-the-trenches insights and break down the reality of having ADHD into fun, easy-to-digest sections. ADHD Is Awesome highlights the challenges ADHD presents while also sharing how to tackle them with targeted tools and techniques that play to your unique strengths.

Take it from Penn: Having ADHD can be scary, but it comes with incredible upsides, including creativity, hyperfocus, and energy. You might even say it's kind of awesome. Whether you have ADHD or want to support someone else in their journey, this is the guide you need to make the life you want.

ADHD is Awesome will be available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook with Penn and Kim narrating. You can pre-order today at https://www.adhdisawesomebook.com.

About the Authors:

Penn and Kim Holderness have been married for nineteen years and are authors of the bestselling book Everybody Fights: So Why Not Get Better at It? For the past ten years, they have been online content creators known for their award-winning videos, including original music, song parodies, and comedy sketches. Their videos have resulted in over two billion views and over eight million followers across all The Holderness Family social media platforms. Penn and Kim were also winners on season 33 of The Amazing Race on CBS.

Penn and Kim live in Raleigh, North Carolina, with their children, Lola and Penn Charles, and their dog, Sunny. For more on The Holderness Family, visit theholdernessfamily.com.

About Harper Horizon:

Harper Horizon is a Nashville-based imprint of HarperCollins Focus focused on the stories, values and diverse voices of Americana and beyond, publishing authors such as Willie Nelson, Syd & Shea McGee, Zachary Levi, Meghan Trainor, Jenny Doan, Trae Crowder, and more. For more information, please visit www.harpercollinsfocus.com/Harper-Horizon.

