Penn Dental Medicine Launches Educational Video Series, Podcast on Statistical Concepts

News provided by

Penn Dental Medicine

22 May, 2023, 09:37 ET

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Dental Medicine Center for Integrative Global Oral Health (CIGOH) has launched  "Statistics with Crayons", a new animated video and podcast series aimed at making complex statistical concepts accessible to the general public. The series is produced by the Penn Dental Medicine Center for Educational Technology & Innovation (CETI).

Led by Drs. Michael Glick and Alonso Carrasco-Labra and Olivia Urquhart, "Statistics with Crayons" explores statistical concepts one at a time in animated videos and accompanying podcast episodes.

"The goal of 'Statistics with Crayons' is to make statistical concepts easy to understand and accessible to everyone," said Dr. Michael Glick, Executive Director of CIGOH. "We are excited to bring this series to our students, residents, colleagues and the public and to share our expertise in a fun and engaging way."

The video series features the talents of actor Gideon Glick and Penn Dental Medicine faculty member Dr. Roopali Kulkarni, who voice wily cat Hans and his wise canine companion Hera, respectively. The podcast episodes explore real-world applications of the statistical concepts through guest interviews with University of Pennsylvania faculty.

"We are thrilled to partner with CIGOH on this innovative and engaging educational series," said Chia-Wei Wu, Executive Director of CETI. "We believe 'Statistics with Crayons' will be an excellent resource for anyone seeking to better understand statistical concepts and their real-world applications."

"Statistics with Crayons" will be released in episode format, with each episode exploring a new statistical concept. The series and accompanying podcast will be available on the Penn Dental Medicine website.

For more information about "Statistics with Crayons" and to view the episodes and podcasts, please visit www.dental.upenn.edu/StatisticsWithCrayons.

Media contact: Beth Adams, [email protected]

SOURCE Penn Dental Medicine

Also from this source

Cochrane Oral Health Collaborating Center Launched at Penn Dental Medicine

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.