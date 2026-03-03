Penn Engineering & UL Research Institutes Partner for Educator Fellowship

Led by ULRI's Institute for Research Experiences & Education and Penn Engineering's Cora Ingrum Center for Community and Outreach , this partnership, preparing to enter its second year, has created a regional hub of middle and high school educators with unprecedented access to leading-edge research and experts from both UL Research Institutes and Penn Engineering that span safety science, data science, artificial intelligence and STEM education.

"Every day, experts at UL Research Institutes and Penn Engineering are leading research to help address real-world challenges. By inviting educators into discussions on this research, we're helping build student agency to lead community-driven solutions to local issues," says Kelly Keena, vice president and executive director of ULRI's Institute for Research Experiences & Education. "This partnership expands the professional development opportunities for these educators beyond UL Research Institutes — connecting area teachers with talented scientists and researchers at distinguished universities in their own communities."

"This collaboration opens doors for participating educator fellows to connect with world-class faculty, cutting-edge research and powerful STEM resources," say Robert Ghrist, associate dean for Undergraduate Education at Penn Engineering, and Andrea Mitchell, university professor in mathematics, and electrical and systems engineering. "Our goal is simple: inspire innovation, strengthen community and expand access to the tools that will shape the future of our youth."

Throughout the yearlong fellowship, Penn Engineering Regional Educator Fellows — considered visiting staff members of the University — will have the opportunity to connect with faculty and subject matter experts, access research and campus resources, and join faculty and staff-exclusive events such as presentations from esteemed Penn Engineering researchers. By serving as the regional hub for this fellowship, local universities can gain greater insight into K-12 education needs and challenges in their region.

This builds upon the strong foundation of the Xplorlabs Educator Fellowship launched by ULRI in 2023 which offers virtual and in-person learning alongside peers and ULRI's education experts, as well as safety science researchers and scientists from its research institutes. Using the award-winning online education platform Xplorlabs , fellows explore real-world phenomena, emerging technologies and multidisciplinary challenges that help their students understand how to live safer lives while exposing students to safety science careers.

"Our goal is to ensure that students across the region have the preparation, access, and opportunities required to succeed in higher education. Investing in educator communities of practice is a key strategy for strengthening STEM pathways and improving student outcomes," says Chanda Jefferson, director of community engagement and outreach at Penn Engineering. "This unique fellowship equips educators with tools and learning experiences that help students create community-driven solutions which uplift local voices and transform STEM education across the region."

"In two short years, we have seen how strong networks and collaborative partnerships like this can lead to real impact for these educators, their students, and in turn, their communities," adds Megan O'Keeffe, fellowships program lead for ULRI. "Through this fellowship, we are connecting educators to resources aligned with their classroom goals, providing unique networks of expertise, and creating a community of peer support. By uplifting educators, we also help uplift future generations who will tackle the problems of tomorrow."

About the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science

The School of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of Pennsylvania is comprised of six academic departments and numerous interdisciplinary centers, institutes and laboratories. Penn Engineering's goal is to prepare students for leadership roles in a technological world where creativity, critical quantitative thinking, effective communication skills and a strong commitment to humane values are essential. An Ivy League university located in the city of Philadelphia, Penn was the first of its kind, a university created for the purpose of building knowledge that would benefit the future of our country and mankind. Established in 1852 as the School of Mines, Arts and Manufactures, Penn Engineering is among the oldest engineering programs in the United States. Today, Penn Engineering is one of the University's twelve schools, and offers degrees at the undergraduate, master's and doctoral levels. Penn Engineering students have access to all that the University of Pennsylvania and Philadelphia have to offer, including hands-on research and design| experience in a contiguous, urban campus. The close proximity to Penn's other schools, including Medicine, Law, Business, and Design enables and promotes interdisciplinary collaboration. From biotechnology and nanotechnology to artificial intelligence and robotics, Penn Engineering's research is at the forefront of scientific and technological frontiers.

About UL Research Institutes

UL Research Institutes is a nonprofit research organization dedicated to advancing public safety through scientific discovery. Since 1894, our research has advanced our mission toward a safer, more secure, and sustainable future. Focused on global risks from fire mitigation and air quality to safe energy storage and digital privacy, we conduct rigorous independent research, analyze safety data, and partner with experts to uncover and act on existing and emerging risks to human safety. Discover more at UL.org .

About the Xplorlabs Educator Fellowship

Using UL Research Institutes' safety science education platform Xplorlabs, the yearlong Xplorlabs Educator Fellowship provides educators with professional learning experiences exploring multidisciplinary safety challenges alongside peers and ULRI education and safety science experts. Started in 2023, the program has grown thanks to regional partnerships with Penn Engineering's Cora Ingrum Center for Community and Outreach, as well as Arizona State University's Mary Lou Fulton College for Teaching and Learning Innovation and the Greater Phoenix Regional Center of Expertise on Education for Sustainability. Learn more about the Xplorlabs Educator Fellowship .

