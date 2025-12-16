Penn Foster Applauds New York for Expanding Access to SUNY and CUNY Admission for Accredited Online High School Graduates

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bipartisan bill that eliminates barriers to higher education in the Empire State

PHOENIX, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed bipartisan legislation ensuring that graduates of established and accredited online high schools, including Penn Foster, are now eligible for admission to the State University of New York (SUNY), City University of New York (CUNY), and community colleges, as well as state financial aid. The legislation also extends eligibility to students earning high school credentials through New York's Job Corps centers, where Penn Foster High School is a leading provider of accredited diploma programs.

The policy change modernizes outdated rules that previously prevented New York–based online learners from pursuing public higher education in their home state, even while graduates of accredited online programs outside New York faced no such barrier. The newly signed law eliminates this inequity, maintains rigorous quality safeguards, and keeps more of New York's talent and potential within the state, where students can contribute to local communities, industries, and the broader economy.

"These are New Yorkers striving for a better future, and they deserve the same chance as their peers to attend SUNY or CUNY, remain close to their families, and contribute to the vitality of the state," said Kermit Cook, CEO of Penn Foster Group. "As an online education provider that aims to serve learners from all walks of life, we are excited that these legislators and leaders are advancing educational equity across the state."

Penn Foster serves a large and diverse population of learners who seek flexible, affordable pathways to academic and career advancement. Last year alone, Penn Foster High School had 37,000 completers. Nearly 40% of students are parents, 69% are adult learners, and many come from historically underserved communities. Penn Foster's long-standing accreditation and proven learning model ensures that students receive a high-quality education that helps to prepare them for next steps in college, technical training, or the workforce. This legislation removes a longstanding barrier for these New York learners while affirming the value of accredited, outcomes-driven online education.

New York's Job Corps centers also play a vital role in preparing young people, many of whom have faced significant personal and economic challenges, for both education and long-term career success. Job Corps provides structured academic support, skills training, and wraparound services that help students build confidence and stability as they work toward a high school credential. By ensuring that Job Corps students who earn accredited diplomas through programs like Penn Foster can pursue admission to SUNY, CUNY, and community colleges, New York is giving these learners a meaningful path to continue their education without leaving the state.

Penn Foster Group extends its gratitude to Governor Hochul and the lead sponsors, Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman and Senator Toby Stavisky.

"We are grateful to the leaders who championed this effort and recognized the needs of nontraditional learners," said Nicole Russell, Director of Regulatory Strategy & Government Relations at Penn Foster Group. "By modernizing eligibility rules, New York is opening doors for students who complete high-quality, accredited online programs to pursue higher education without leaving their home state."

The law goes into effect starting March 5, 2026.

For more information about Penn Foster Group's high school program, please visit: https://www.pennfoster.edu/high-school

