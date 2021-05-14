Penn Foster Earns 2021-2022 Military Spouse Friendly® School Designation

SCRANTON, Pa., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Foster today announced that it has been designated as a Military Spouse Friendly® School for its leading practices, outcomes, and effective programs for military spouses.

"As the pace of change in the labor market continues to accelerate, our nation's servicemembers and their families will need new resources to help them reenter the workforce and pursue resilient, fulfilling careers," said Robert Gaffey, Senior Director of Admissions at Penn Foster. "For more than a century, Penn Foster has provided working learners with pathways to economic mobility, and we're proud to continue that work on behalf of military spouses at a time when new approaches to education and training have never been more important."

Institutions earning the Military Spouse Friendly® School designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey, with 747 schools earning the designation as a Military Friendly School, of which 194 were selected for the Military Spouse Friendly Schools list.

The 2021-2022 Military Spouse Friendly® Schools list will be published in Military Spouse magazine's May issue and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.

Final ratings were determined by combining the institution's survey response set and government/agency public data sources within a logic-based scoring assessment. We measure the institution's ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer), and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

"Military Friendly® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently and with purpose. Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts. Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services. Focusing on the betterment of the educational landscape and providing positive outcomes and economic opportunity for the Military Community." - Kayla Lopez, National Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®.

About Military Friendly® Schools:

The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered for free and is open to all postsecondary schools that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com .

About Viqtory:

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com.

About Penn Foster:

Penn Foster is bridging the gap between education and economic opportunity to build tomorrow's workforce. We partner with employers, education and workforce organizations, and local community groups to design and deliver digital and blended learning programs that attract, upskill, and retain workers in America's fastest-growing fields and professions. With more than 40,000 graduates each year, Penn Foster helps individuals discover pathways to opportunity through accredited diploma, certificate and degree programs that matter in the world of work. For more information, visit https://www.pennfoster.edu/ .

SOURCE Penn Foster