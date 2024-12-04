Penn Foster Group Named to Newsweek's List of America's Top Online Learning Providers 2025

For the second year in a row, Penn Foster Group's learner-focused approach and investment in quality online education earn it a place among the top providers in the nation

PHOENIX, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Foster Group, a leading online school for in-demand skills, is proud to be named to Newsweek's distinguished 2025 list of America's Top Online Learning Providers. Penn Foster Group includes Penn Foster High School, College, and Career School, and delivers affordable pathways for students to their high school diploma and careers in healthcare, veterinary, and trades.

Newsweek, in partnership with the global data firm Statista, conducted a survey of over 10,000 learners, evaluating 200 online colleges and universities to identify the top 100 organizations. The rigorous evaluation process highlights the industry's leaders in high-quality education, technological innovations, and commitment to student success.

"At Penn Foster Group, we work hard to serve learners at scale and also to meet their individual needs," said Kermit Cook, Chief Executive Officer at Penn Foster Group. "This recognition from Newsweek underscores our dedication to learner success and reinforces our commitment to invest in quality education that helps students achieve meaningful outcomes."

A cornerstone of Penn Foster Group's commitment to student success is its new online learning model called LAADS (Learner-Centered, Authentic, Active, Differentiated, and Skill-Based), developed to enhance learner experiences and improve student success via increased retention of knowledge and skill application. LAADS represents Penn Foster's investment in creating high-quality, adaptable courses that engage students deeply and set a new standard for online education. Created in Penn Foster's Design Lab and informed by the latest research in education and technology, the LAADS model fosters interactive and skills-based learning tailored to individual needs and career goals. It has been successfully piloted in 2024 and will be rolling out more broadly in 2025.

"With the LAADS model, we're elevating learning by grounding it in research that ensures each course is directly relevant and engaging for today's learners," said Andy Shean, Chief Learning Officer at Penn Foster Group. "Our approach is about transforming learning that takes place online into a practical, skills-driven experience that not only meets learners where they are but also empowers them with the confidence and competence to excel in real-world roles."

Penn Foster is renowned for its flexible, self-paced high school and career upskilling education solutions that span a variety of in-demand industries, including the healthcare and veterinary fields. By prioritizing educational quality and learner outcomes, Penn Foster continuously refines its offerings through substantial investments in course design, the learner experience, and content. The LAADS model, which integrates empathy, real-world relevance, and active learning strategies, has already demonstrated significant improvements in student engagement, retention, and satisfaction, setting a benchmark in online learning that aligns with workforce demands.

Penn Foster Group has celebrated a number of key milestones throughout 2024, including the appointment of Kermit Cook as Chief Executive Officer, the opening of its Arizona Center of Excellence in Chandler, a record-breaking graduation ceremony, and celebrating the accomplishments of more than 75,000 graduates from around the world by the end of this year. This recognition by Newsweek further solidifies Penn Foster Group's position as a leader in the dynamic landscape of digital education, and underscores its commitment to learner-centered innovation and investment in quality education that supports students' success and opens doors to future opportunities.

Penn Foster Group

At Penn Foster Group, we are transforming online learning to help learners by bringing together Penn Foster, Ashworth College, James Madison High School, the New York Institute of Photography, the New York Institute of Art and Design, and other education platforms. Together, we create pathways to greater economic mobility through real-world skills and knowledge that may enable them to achieve long-term success in the workplaces of the future. Our history dates back to 1890 when our founder, Thomas Foster, pioneered distance education by offering training by mail for coal miners to get the necessary skills for safer jobs. Today, with the partners who use our education and training programs, we continue that mission of providing accessible training and education for in-demand skills and are building a workforce that's prepared for the future job market.

