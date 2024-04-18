PENN FOSTER GROUP OPENS ARIZONA CENTER OF EXCELLENCE

The New Office Will Employ Over 100 in the Area for Jobs Serving Online Learners

PHOENIX, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Foster Group, a leading provider of digital and data-driven learning solutions for high-demand skills and jobs, today announced the opening of its Arizona Center of Excellence, marking its largest on-site space and signifying its continued national presence beyond existing employee hubs in Atlanta, Lehi, Utah, and Scranton, Pa.

Penn Foster Group is a provider of digital and data-driven learning solutions that aim to meet learners where they are and help prepare them for in-demand skills and jobs.

Located in Chandler, Ariz., the Center of Excellence will enable Penn Foster Group to better serve its learners by providing access to new internal technology that allows employees to make stronger connections with learners, build a workforce in an education-centric location, open up more hours to speak with learners, and tap into the bilingual workforce in the greater Phoenix area.

"The expansion into Arizona marks a significant milestone as we continue to create innovative pathways to learner success," said Kermit Cook, Penn Foster Group CEO. "This move is also an opportunity for us to bring in a new group of professionals that will work directly with our learners to help them unlock value in their education experience and achieve their future career goals."

In opening its new site, the company plans to hire over 100 new local employees in the coming months, with more to follow, offering hybrid work models for roles such as Learner Success Advocates, Team Leaders, and Service Desk Technicians.

Learner Success Advocates will leverage point-of-need digital support tools to shepherd high school, career, and college learners through their personalized learning experience. With a focus on driving persistence and program completion, Success Advocates foster a support environment that allows learners to realize their academic, career, and life goals through accessible, affordable, and self-paced learning opportunities, empowering them to pursue and fulfill their potential.

"With this expansion, we are thrilled to welcome new insights and perspectives that will further our vibrant company culture," said Terri Runyon Walker, Chief People Officer at Penn Foster Group. "We are looking forward to the contributions that these new team members will make to our already established employee network across the country, as we work together to shape the future of education and workforce development."

Penn Foster Group continues to serve learners around the world and employ professionals across the country. This key move to Arizona follows shortly after a surge of recent innovations and company growth, including a new CEO announcement and partnership with EnGen to offer a program designed for English language learners to simultaneously work towards English proficiency and a high school diploma.

As a portfolio of online learning platforms, Penn Foster Group provides online education and training solutions to create an accelerated path to greater economic mobility through real-world skills and knowledge that enable learners to achieve long-term success in the workplaces of the future.

Visit Penn Foster's careers page or website to learn more about opportunities.

Penn Foster Group

At Penn Foster Group, we are transforming online learning to help learners by bringing together Penn Foster, CareerStep, Ashworth College, James Madison High School, the New York Institute of Photography, the New York Institute of Art and Design, and other education platforms. Together, we create an accelerated path to greater economic mobility through real-world skills and knowledge that enable them to achieve long-term success in the workplaces of the future. Our history dates back to 1890 when our founder, Thomas Foster, pioneered distance education by offering training by mail for coal miners to get the necessary skills for safer jobs. Today, with the partners who use our education and training programs, we continue that mission of providing accessible training and education for in-demand skills and are building a workforce that's prepared for the future job market.

SOURCE Penn Foster Group