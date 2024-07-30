PENN FOSTER GROUP TO HOLD ORGANIZATION'S LARGEST IN-PERSON GRADUATION CEREMONY TO CELEBRATE STUDENT ACHIEVEMENTS

Leading Online Education Provider Honors 1,600 Global Graduates in Atlanta

ATLANTA, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Foster Group, a leading provider of digital and data-driven learning solutions for high-demand skills and jobs, will be hosting its largest group of high school, college, and career program graduates to date at its upcoming commencement ceremony on Saturday, August 3.

Held at Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA, this year's commencement will celebrate the accomplishments of more than 44,000 graduates from around the world, 1,600 of whom have traveled alongside their families for this special event. Reflecting Penn Foster Group's commitment to providing alternative educational pathways, the ceremony will be a unique celebration of diverse learner journeys.

Penn Foster Group's largest-yet commencement will feature a number of speakers, performers, and notable alumni. Chief Learning Officer Andy Shean will deliver remarks, with a motivational speech from former NFL player Shawn Harper and a special performance by alumnus and American Idol Season 22 finalist Quintavious Johnson. The dynamic event will feature a live band, fostering an energetic and celebratory atmosphere.

"We are incredibly proud to witness the achievements of our graduates at our largest graduation ceremony to date," said Kermit Cook, CEO of Penn Foster Group. "Every year, we see more and more students eager to travel in person to be recognized. Penn Foster Group's dedication to providing education that opens doors to success, combined with our learners' inspirational drive and determination, has created an overwhelming wave of accomplishments. It's truly heartwarming to see the joy and pride on their faces as they celebrate their hard-earned achievements."

Penn Foster Group has recently made significant investments in technology to enhance the learning experience for its students – enabling outcomes like graduation. By integrating advanced digital tools and platforms, the company aims to create a more engaging and interactive learning environment that caters to the diverse needs of its learners. Penn Foster Group is committed to aligning its programs with industry-relevant skills, ensuring that learners can apply their newfound knowledge in real-world job settings.

This year, Penn Foster Group is also honoring a cohort of six 2024 Graduate of the Year winners, such as Patricia Rojas, New York Institute of Photography graduate, who came to the U.S. from Paraguay to become a professional photographer, and Triston Andrews, a new James Madison High School alumnus, who plans to take the lessons he learned in perseverance from his experience on the autism spectrum to lead others by example.

Nyamuoch Kuan is another Graduate of the Year winner, who had to drop out of high school after having her first child. Traveling to the U.S. from Ethiopia, Nyamuoch wanted another opportunity to achieve her dreams.

"As a prospective pharmacy technician, I am eager to pursue my interests in the medical field and am overjoyed that Penn Foster has given me another chance to complete my education," she said. "I'm excited about sending in college applications this upcoming year and to keep pursuing my goals. Dreams only come true when you, the individual, are prepared to put in significant effort to achieve your goals. I'm glad to serve as a role model for my kids, showing them how to follow their dreams."

For more details and to learn about sponsors Sophia, National University, University of Maryland Global Campus, and LearningMate, visit: pfggraduation.vfairs.com/en/ .

Penn Foster Group

At Penn Foster Group, we are transforming online learning to help learners by bringing together Penn Foster, Ashworth College, James Madison High School, the New York Institute of Photography, the New York Institute of Art and Design, and other education platforms. Together, we create pathways to greater economic mobility through real-world skills and knowledge that may enable them to achieve long-term success in the workplaces of the future. Our history dates back to 1890 when our founder, Thomas Foster, pioneered distance education by offering training by mail for coal miners to get the necessary skills for safer jobs. Today, with the partners who use our education and training programs, we continue that mission of providing accessible training and education for in-demand skills and are building a workforce that's prepared for the future job market.

SOURCE Penn Foster Group