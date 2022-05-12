Penn Foster Launches First-of-its-Kind Training Program for Veterinary Telehealth

New certificate program responds to accelerating demand for remote pet care nationwide

BOSTON, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering talent development platform Penn Foster today announced the launch of a new certification program designed to help veterinary professionals build critical telehealth skills. The curriculum, which is the first-ever accredited training program specifically tailored for remote pet care, will enable current veterinary technicians, assistants, and administrators, to provide cutting-edge virtual care to their patients, and support veterinary teams as they respond to the pandemic-induced increase in pet ownership.

"The past two years have seen skyrocketing demand for remote care across the landscape of veterinary medicine, and advances in technology mean that telehealth can often be as effective as in-person visits. We have been utilizing telemedicine without even thinking about it as such over the years and with an understanding of this we should be comfortable with many aspects of it, but we definitely have some room for improvement with the technology available. Many of our team members have the skill set already but need to be empowered and supported to move forward and be provided tools to gain confidence in bringing it into their day-to-day routine to provide the best patient care," said Julie Legred, CVT, Co-Founder of Veterinary Advancements LLC, and Director of Strategic Veterinary Relationships at Petzey. "This first-of-its-kind program will help us address a critical training and development need to build confidence as we continue to adapt to the 'new normal' of pet care. This will provide additional options for access to pet care that may not necessarily be available today."

Recent research suggests that the Covid-19 pandemic sparked an unprecedented increase in pet ownership, with more than 11 million households getting a pet over the past two years. In order to meet the increased demand for remote pet care services, many pet hospitals are turning to veterinary technicians to take on routine appointments and check-ups virtually. Penn Foster's Veterinary Team Telehealth Career Certificate is specifically designed to empower veterinary professionals to seamlessly interact with technology in ways that will better serve clients and their pets.

"While telehealth services can't completely replace in-person visits, a balance of the two can greatly improve care — making it all the more important to ensure that team members can access the training they need to provide thorough and effective remote support," said Megan Chadwick, CVT, Director Veterinary Studies at Penn Foster. "This new program responds to the needs of not only veterinary hospitals and care providers, but also the pet owners who are navigating a rapidly changing landscape as the industry continues to evolve."

Penn Foster's career focused training programs in middle-skill fields, including veterinary heath, healthcare, manufacturing and skilled trades, are used by more than 300,000 learners each year. Through partnerships with leading employers and workforce organizations, including The Mars Veterinary Health companies, NVA, and Petco, Penn Foster provides training and reskilling programs that help job-seekers and working learners access opportunity in high-growth fields. To learn more about Penn Foster's new Veterinary Team Telehealth Career Certificate program, click here .

Penn Foster is bridging the gap between education and economic opportunity to build tomorrow's workforce. We partner with employers, education and workforce organizations, and local community groups to design and deliver digital and blended learning programs that attract, upskill, and retain workers in America's fastest-growing fields and professions. With more than 40,000 graduates each year, Penn Foster helps individuals discover pathways to opportunity through accredited diploma, certificate and degree programs that matter in the world of work. For more information, visit https://www.pennfoster.edu .

