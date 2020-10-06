Penn Foster Launches New Training Programs to Meet Growing Demand for HVACR Skills

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Foster, whose pioneering training platform helps workers and job-seekers across the country access new pathways to economic mobility, today announced the launch of an enhanced training program focused on heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR). The fully online curriculum, designed to equip learners with the skills and competencies critical for success in the field, will help meet the growing demand for HVACR professionals that has accelerated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The nationwide shift to remote work means that more people than ever are staying home throughout the day -- and demand for HVACR services is skyrocketing as a result," said Dianna Worthington, Director of Training at Neighborly. "By making training in high-demand HVACR skills more accessible and affordable, Penn Foster is helping employers around the country expand their talent pipelines and enable more workers to pursue careers in the trades."

Despite the widespread economic contraction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for HVACR technicians has rebounded more quickly than nearly any other field as more working Americans spend time at home. As of last month, revenue growth, employment, and consumer demand have all returned to pre-pandemic levels , if not higher -- and the need for skilled professionals to manage repairs and maintenance is increasing as a result.

Designed to meet this growing need with a fully remote curriculum, the revised program is rooted in a pedagogical model that prioritizes practical and career-oriented learning. Participants will be able to access next-generation courseware as well as interactive animations, video demonstrations, and practice exercises that provide learners with more opportunities to practice and apply newly learned skills in a way that leads to improved job readiness.

"At a time of unprecedented turmoil in the labor market, it's more important than ever to equip workers and job-seekers with skills that are not just in-demand, but resilient in the face of economic uncertainty," said Dara Warn, Chief Customer Officer at Penn Foster. "This new program is designed to meet a growing consumer need while also enabling learners to master the skills that can lead to more stable, fulfilling careers in a fast-growing field."

Penn Foster's occupational training programs in middle-skill fields, including veterinary heath, healthcare, manufacturing and skilled trades, are used by more than 300,000 learners each year. Through partnerships with leading employers and workforce organizations, including Penske Corporation, Employbridge, Neighborly, and the Adecco Group, Penn Foster provides training and reskilling programs that help job-seekers and working learners access opportunity in high-growth fields. To learn more about Penn Foster's new HVACR program, click here .

