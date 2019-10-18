Penn Foster Receives 2019 Learning in Practice Award

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Foster today announced that its skills training partnership with the largest industrial staffing company in the U.S., EmployBridge, known as the Better WorkLife Academy, received a Learning in Practice Award at the 2019 Chief Learning Officer Symposium in Chicago. The annual awards recognize employers and education providers that develop and implement innovative learning strategies to create new opportunities for their workers.

"In today's rapidly changing world of work, the staffing industry is embracing the opportunity to evolve from a broker to a developer of talent," said Frank Britt, CEO of Penn Foster. "This is about pursuing a unique approach to lifelong learning that will help workers forge new paths to economic mobility."

First launched in 2017, the Better WorkLife Academy now includes a library of 103 skills training courses available for free to all EmployBridge associates and colleagues. The Academy includes career-oriented courses in both fundamentals (e.g., safety, warehouse basics, production basics, Microsoft Office) and more advanced topics (such as electronics, welding, and mechanical maintenance). Each course -- which includes short videos, quizzes, and support materials -- is available 24/7 and can be accessed via mobile device. To date, more than 22,000 EmployBridge associates have participated in the Better WorkLife Academy -- almost 40% of the total EmployBridge population who are eligible.

"In our work with employers around the country, we know that skill gaps are very real -- and they have real implications for workers and job-seekers who are striving for more in this shifting labor market," said Cathi Canfield, Vice President at EmployBridge. "We're thrilled to be recognized for a partnership that is, at its core, focused on not just closing those gaps -- but also accelerating recognition and financial opportunities for our associates."

The Better WorkLife Academy is powered by Penn Foster's self-paced curriculum, which provides training in fast-growing middle-skill fields, including healthcare, skilled trade, retail and hospitality. Through partnerships with leading employers and workforce organizations, from Penske Corporation to the Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, Penn Foster provides training and reskilling programs that support employers' recruiting and retention efforts -- while expanding access to economic opportunity for workers.

About Penn Foster

Penn Foster is bridging the gap between education and economic opportunity to build the workforce of tomorrow. We partner with employers to design and deliver digital and blended learning programs that attract, upskill, and retain workers in America's fastest-growing fields and professions. With more than 40,000 graduates each year, Penn Foster helps individuals discover pathways to opportunity through accredited diploma, certificate and degree programs that matter in the world of work. For more information, visit https://www.pennfoster.edu/ .

About EmployBridge

As workforce specialists, EmployBridge provides value-added workforce solutions and job opportunities through focused specialty divisions including ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Westaff and Remedy Intelligent Staffing. Combining the advantages of national scale, in-depth local market knowledge, supply-chain-specific expertise, and powerful recruiting and retention tools, EmployBridge is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as America's largest industrial staffing firm. The company puts more than 400,000 temporary associates to work annually in 48 states through a network of 400+ offices. In 2018, EmployBridge provided more than 159 million work hours to 12,000 customers, generating more than $3.2 billion in revenue. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.employbridge.com .

