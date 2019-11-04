Penn Foster Taps Chief Digital Officer to Lead Development of Next-Generation Training Platform

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Foster, a pioneer in middle-skills training that works with employers to attract, develop, and retain talent, today announced the appointment of Stephen Laster as Chief Digital & Learning Officer. An expert in the intersection of learning science and education technology, Laster previously served as Chief Digital Officer of McGraw-Hill Education.

"In an era of seemingly endemic skill and equity gaps, we are building tools that enable employers to up- and re-skill the middle-skill workers that make up the vast majority of our labor market," said Frank Britt, CEO of Penn Foster. "Stephen brings not just expertise, but a mission alignment -- and profound sense of urgency -- to our work. It's about enabling individuals and organizations to embrace an approach to learning that is faster, continuous, and relevant to the demands of an increasingly dynamic labor market."

Prior to joining McGraw-Hill, Laster served for more than a decade in technology leadership roles for higher education institutions, including as Chief Information Officer at Harvard Business School and Director of Curriculum Innovation and Technology at Babson College. A frequent commentator on education technology and innovation, he has spoken and written articles for ASU GSV, Educause, IMS Learning Impact and Campus Technology. He has also served on many boards, including the Babson College Board of Trustees, Sea Education Association Overseer, IMS Global Board, SIAA Board, Microsoft Higher Education Advisory Board, and Educause Corporate Advisory Board.

In this newly created role, Laster will lead Penn Foster's technology, courseware, and education practices to advance the impact and engagement of the organization's learning experiences, both in pursuit of learner success and to advance the technological capabilities of the firm.

"The fusion of learning science and technology can unlock opportunity for millions of middle-skill workers," said Laster. "We are building solutions that enable employers to fill critical skill gaps by capitalizing on the potential of untapped talent."

Penn Foster's curriculum in fast-growing middle-skill fields, including healthcare, skilled trades, retail, and hospitality, is used by more than 200,000 learners each year. Through partnerships with leading employers and workforce organizations, from Penske Corporation to Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, Penn Foster provides training and reskilling programs that support employers' recruiting and retention efforts -- while expanding access to economic opportunity for workers.

Penn Foster is bridging the gap between education and economic opportunity to build the workforce of tomorrow. We partner with employers to design and deliver digital and blended learning programs that attract, upskill, and retain workers in America's fastest-growing fields and professions. With more than 40,000 graduates each year, Penn Foster helps individuals discover pathways to opportunity through accredited diploma, certificate and degree programs that matter in the world of work. For more information, visit https://www.pennfoster.edu/ .

