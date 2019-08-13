Penn LPS and Penn Engineering Launch Cybersecurity Boot Camp to Grow Philadelphia's Digital Workforce

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Liberal and Professional Studies and School of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of Pennsylvania today announced the launch of a cybersecurity boot camp to be held on Penn's campus. Geared toward adult learners, the Penn Cybersecurity Boot Camp will help supply Philadelphia with more cybersecurity professionals, filling a critical need among employers across the region.

Students in the Penn LPS Coding Boot Camp

"Cybercrime is one of the most pressing issues of our time when you consider the yearly loss of trillions of dollars and billions of people's privacy," said Professor Boon Thau Loo, Associate Dean of Master's and Professional Programs at the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science. "This job-oriented program will provide professionals in the Philly area with the sophisticated tech skills to protect organizations against increasing threats in our digital economy."

As more companies go digital and require their own dedicated security teams, Philadelphia employers are hungry for talent to fill roles with titles like cybersecurity analyst and cyber network defender. Last year, job openings requiring cybersecurity skills spiked more than 35 percent nationally according to data from Burning Glass Labor Insights. Employers in the Philadelphia area alone struggled to fill more than 10,000 open roles requiring cybersecurity skills.

The Penn Cybersecurity Boot Camp is an expansion of the University's relationship with Trilogy Education to offer intensive, skills-based training programs. The Penn LPS Coding Boot Camp launched in January last year and now has over 200 graduates who have gone on to secure web development roles at companies like Amazon, Accenture, Citigroup, and Comcast.

"When I decided to switch my career to tech, I knew that the quickest way for me to achieve that goal was through a coding boot camp," said Anh Lu, who graduated from the Penn LPS Coding Boot Camp. "The Penn coding boot camp was incredibly challenging but completely worth it. I secured my first job as a software engineer in January, starting me off on a career path that I love."

"A key area of innovation at Penn LPS today is the creation of workforce development programs that support the needs of employers in our region and beyond," said Rita McGlone, Executive Director of Professional and Organizational Development at the University of Pennsylvania College of Liberal and Professional Studies. "We are proud of the impact that our coding program with Trilogy Education has had by helping people from a variety of backgrounds become coveted talent in this city's tech workforce. The Penn Cybersecurity Boot Camp opens new opportunities for Philly area professionals to enter another incredibly important and exciting field with huge potential for career growth."

Throughout the course, participants will gain proficiency in IT, networking, and modern information security including a host of popular tools such as Wireshark, Kali Linux, Metasploit, Nessus, and more. They will also learn skills applicable to a range of certifications such as the CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Network+, and CEH, which can greatly enhance desirability and employability in today's job market.

Participants of the Penn Cybersecurity Boot Camp will gain the knowledge and skills to protect their organizations against cyber attacks with ample experience applying their knowledge to real-world problems. Upon finishing, they will receive a Certificate of Completion in Cybersecurity from University of Pennsylvania College of Liberal and Professional Studies and School of Engineering and Applied Science.

The 24-week, part-time program begins November 12, 2019. To learn more about the Penn Cybersecurity Boot Camp, visit bootcamp.sas.upenn.edu/cybersecurity . You can apply online or by calling (215) 310-5477.

About the College of Liberal and Professional Studies

The College of Liberal and Professional Studies (LPS) is the home of lifelong learning at the University of Pennsylvania. LPS presents a wide range of offerings to help participants achieve their unique goals through access to Penn's extraordinary resources and individualized advising services and is integral in the education of undergraduates, graduate and professional students, and working professionals. As part of its commitment to working professionals, the College of Liberal and Professional Studies delivers dynamic, applied non-credit programs relevant to today's global and connected workplace. LPS provides participants with access to the world's leading experts in the arts and sciences who offer exceptional opportunities to gain new skills and achieve professional goals.

About the School of Engineering and Applied Science



Penn Engineering prepares students for leadership roles in a technological world where creativity, critical quantitative thinking, effective communication skills and a strong commitment to humane values are essential. Established in 1852 as the School of Mines, Arts and Manufactures, Penn Engineering is among the oldest and most respected engineering schools in the United States. ENIAC, the first general purpose digital computer was developed at Penn Engineering in 1946, and the Department of Computer and Information Science awarded the first doctoral degree in Computer Science in 1965. With six academic departments and numerous interdisciplinary centers, Penn Engineering graduates close to 1,000 students each year and has a worldwide alumni network of more than 31,000.

About Trilogy Education

Trilogy Education, a 2U, Inc. brand (NASDAQ: TWOU), is a workforce accelerator that empowers the world's leading universities to prepare professionals for high-growth careers in the digital economy. Trilogy's intensive, skills-based training boot camps bridge regional talent gaps in coding, data analytics, UX/UI, and cybersecurity in more than 50 markets around the globe. Thousands of working adults have successfully completed Trilogy-powered boot camps, and more than 2,500 companies employ them.

