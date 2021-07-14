Penn-Mar Human Services Unveils Full Rebrand, Showcasing Legacy of Support for Intellectual and Developmental Disability Community

BALTIMORE, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For 40 years, Penn-Mar Human Services (Penn-Mar) has been a regional leader supporting people with Intellectual Developmental Disabilities (IDD) and their families across northern Maryland and southern Pennsylvania. Today, the nonprofit unveiled a full rebrand including a new logo, updated color palette, completely redesigned website, and empowering new tagline, "Live Courageously."

As the 40th anniversary approached, organizational leadership identified a strategic opportunity to update the brand to better reflect the organization Penn-Mar has become. The nonprofit began in 1981 when 12 families, armed with only a $2,000 budget and unwavering determination, pursued solutions to the continued obstacles their family members with IDD faced.

Today, Penn-Mar supports 2,000 people annually with a staff of 600, has an operating budget of over $40 million, manages nearly 60 homes across Maryland and Pennsylvania, and offers a wide continuum of non-residential services. As a result of that growth, Penn-Mar has become a forerunner in the human services industry.

"Sitting still and letting others solve the tough problems isn't in our nature," says Penn-Mar CEO Greg Miller , who has been with the non-profit since 1988. "Every day, we analyze what we're doing to see if there's another, more innovative method to reach an even greater audience. Our constant desire to transform and grow needed to come across in how Penn-Mar was presented to the community. Now, when someone sees our logo, comes to our website, or hears our tagline, they'll instantly recognize that we're a group that is always looking for thoughtful solutions and ready for the next challenge."

Penn-Mar's new tagline "Live Courageously" is more than a statement of how the nonprofit approaches its dedication to the IDD community. It's also a call to action that will inspire community members to take brave actions that make a difference in the lives of others and create a more diverse and inclusive society.

About Penn-Mar Human Services

Penn-Mar Human Services' mission is to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) live courageous lives. Founded in 1981, Penn-Mar serves nearly 2,000 people with IDD annually through its community living, day learning, customized employment, family and peer supports, and respite programs in Carroll and Baltimore counties in Maryland, and in southern York county in Pennsylvania. www.penn-mar.org .

SOURCE Penn-Mar Human Services