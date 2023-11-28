Penn Medical Group Introduces Semaglutide in Comprehensive Health Management Program

Innovative Semaglutide Therapy: A New Chapter in Holistic Health and Wellness at Penn Medical Group

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Medical Group, a pioneer in medically supervised weight loss solutions, is excited to announce the introduction of semaglutide, an innovative treatment for weight management, to its suite of healthcare offerings. This comes at a time when the search for effective weight loss treatments is paramount, given the high prevalence of obesity and overweight conditions in the U.S.



Semaglutide, originally used for over 15 years in the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, has shown remarkable efficacy in weight management. This medication, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, belongs to a class of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists. It works by mimicking the GLP-1 hormone, influencing the brain to suppress appetite and enhance feelings of fullness.



Ethan Andrew, spokesperson for Penn Medical Group, highlights the significance of this development: "Semaglutide is a medication that has garnered significant attention for its role in treating type 2 diabetes and, more recently, for weight management." He further adds, "Recently, semaglutide has also been used for weight loss in non-diabetic individuals, due to its effects on appetite and calorie intake. Clinical trials have demonstrated significant weight loss in participants using semaglutide compared to placebo groups."



With the typical dose of 2.4 milligrams administered weekly, semaglutide has been a game-changer in the realm of weight management. It's important to note that while the results are promising, semaglutide is not a one-size-fits-all solution and should be considered as part of a broader strategy that includes diet and exercise.



Penn Medical Group, established with the mission to provide effective, medically supervised weight loss solutions, emphasizes the importance of a comprehensive approach to weight management. The Group's modern clinic is equipped with the latest medical technology, adhering to the highest standards of safety and hygiene, ensuring that each patient receives personalized care tailored to their specific needs and goals.



At Penn Medical Group, we're driven by a singular mission: to provide the highest standard of care for those seeking effective, medically supervised weight loss solutions.



Our commitment is to guide, support, and empower our patients in their weight loss journey, and help them achieve their health and lifestyle goals.

SOURCE Penn Medical Group