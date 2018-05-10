Penn Power's 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway

Since the beginning of the year, tree contractors have trimmed more than 400 circuit miles of electric lines in the Penn Power service area as part of the nearly $11.3 million vegetation management program for 2018, with an additional 800 miles expected to be completed by year end.

"The tree trimming we have done over the past several years is making a positive difference in keeping the lights on for our customers and restoring service in the wake of severe weather," said Randall A. Frame, regional president of Penn Power. "Harsh winter storms damaged many trees along our service lines, and we want to trim those trees further to protect our system before summer thunderstorms arrive."

During the upcoming months, Penn Power will be conducting tree trimming work in the following counties and communities:

Allegheny County : Ingomar , Marshall Township , McCandless, McKnight , Pine Township , Ross Township , Scott and Sewickley .

: , , McCandless, , , , Scott and . Beaver County : North Sewickley .

: . Butler County : Harmony , Jackson Township , Marion Township , Mars , Renfrew , Seven Fields , Slippery Rock and Valencia .

: , , , , , , and . Lawrence County : Harlansburg , Nashua, Oakland , Oakwood, Parkstown, Plain Grove, Pulaski , Rockville, South New Castle , Union, Washington and Wiegletown.

: , Nashua, , Oakwood, Parkstown, Plain Grove, , Rockville, , and Wiegletown. Mercer County : Hadley , Hermitage , Mercer , Reynolds, Stoneboro and Transfer .

Tree trimming is done on a five-year cycle. The program includes inspecting vegetation near the lines to ensure trees are pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree, while also maintaining safety near electric facilities. Trees that present a danger or are diseased also may be removed.

As part of its notification process, Penn Power works with municipalities to inform them of tree trimming schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way also are notified prior to vegetation management work being done.

The vegetation management work is conducted by certified forestry experts under the company's direction, including: Asplundh Tree Expert Company, Davey Tree Expert Company, Hazlett Tree Service, Inc., Penn Line Service Inc., Townsend Tree Service and Wright Tree Service.

Penn Power serves more than 160,000 customers in all or parts of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Crawford, Lawrence, and Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania. Follow Penn Power on Twitter @Penn Power, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennPower, and online at www.pennpower.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and follow on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

