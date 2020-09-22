Penn River and Mantissa Group Introduces Partnership and ProductHub platform

ProductHub is an industry first solution that provides as much as a 30% reduction in time to market, and as much as a 25% reduction in carrier product development costs

"I am excited to be part of this unique offering," said Don Desiderato, CEO, Mantissa Group. "Digitizing the product development process with such a comprehensive technology solution is not only long overdue but sorely needed – benefitting both heads of product development and CIO's architecting their modernization journeys."

"In my career as CIO, I became frustrated with the inefficiencies of the product development process and decided to form a world class team to design a fit for purpose solution for this unmet need," said David Shaw, Co-CEO, Penn River. I am incredibly happy to be partnering with Mantissa on this market leading introduction of Penn River ProductHub.

ProductHub, fully manages the product development and implementation process, built from the ground up on a native cloud technology stack and design. The solution solves a problem that plagues every Life and Annuity insurance company – the complexity of the product development process.

About Penn River

Penn River is an Insurtech startup founded in May 2016 and has developed ProductHub as well as a new Policy Administration System (PAS) for the US Life and Annuities Insurance Company marketplace. Their leadership team and key employees had previously contributed to the development of other platforms in the Life PAS space.

For more information please contact Penn River at [email protected]

About Mantissa

Mantissa Group is a management consulting company designed to serve business and technology executives. Mantissa supports the Chief Information Officer and their leadership teams with highly integrated services focused on targeted research, strategic consulting, and executive and leadership coaching.

For more information please contact Mantissa Group at [email protected]

