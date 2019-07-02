Penn State College of Education Partners with Vosaic to Help Prepare Special Education Teacher Candidates for the Real World

LINCOLN, Neb., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn State College of Education has partnered with Vosaic to help special education teacher candidates create a direct link between methods coursework and student field experiences using video.

"Our students use Vosaic's iPhone and iPad app to easily analyze and share videos of their field practice with their professors," said Dr. Kathleen M. McKinnon, Associate Professor of Education (Special Education) at Penn State College of Education. "Professors can then watch videos and provide highly specific feedback to their students from anywhere."

Penn State College of Education was a long time user of Vosaic's Studiocode software but has transitioned to Vosaic's cloud-based product after Studiocode was discontinued. "Our faculty and students quickly adopted Vosaic's cloud-based platform, mostly because it is very similar to Studiocode, but much easier to use," Dr. McKinnon continued.

"Transitioning from one product to the next is never easy. Our team has done an amazing job taking the best parts of Studiocode and migrating them into a cloud-based product," said Emir Plicanic, President of Vosaic. As a cloud-based platform, Vosaic works on a Mac or a PC. With its iOS app, Vosaic makes recording and live-coding of videos highly accessible and cost-effective for colleges and universities.

