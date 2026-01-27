Penn State Smeal College of Business Launches Master of Applied AI for Business Transformation

New hybrid graduate degree empowers working professionals to drive real-world impact with AI.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold step to equip today's professionals for tomorrow's business challenges, the Penn State Smeal College of Business has announced the launch of a new graduate degree: the Master of Applied AI for Business Transformation. Designed specifically for mid-career professionals, this innovative program bridges the gap between cutting-edge AI tools and practical business strategy — helping leaders deliver measurable, enterprise-level outcomes.

Unlike traditional MBAs with AI electives or highly technical computer science degrees, this program delivers a business-first approach to artificial intelligence. It is built for professionals such as marketing executives, supply chain leaders, and financial analysts who are being asked to lead AI initiatives — often without the technical background or structured training to do so effectively.

"AI is no longer a future consideration — it's a current business imperative," said Corey Phelps, John and Karen Arnold Dean of the Smeal College of Business. "With this program, we're giving professionals the fluency, confidence, and strategic acumen to transform their organizations using AI — not just talk about it. This is about turning AI ambition into execution."

Hybrid Format, High-Impact Experience

The two-year program offers a flexible hybrid format that combines weekly live virtual classes with immersive, twice-yearly in-person residencies at Penn State's University Park campus. Designed to accommodate working professionals, classes are held outside standard business hours — allowing learners to earn a world-class degree without pausing their careers.

In-person residencies provide opportunities for hands-on learning, deep collaboration, and the chance to form lasting connections with peers, faculty, and industry thought leaders.

Applied Learning for Real Business Results

As companies accelerate efforts to responsibly operationalize AI, the demand for strategic, AI-literate leadership is growing fast. This program responds directly to that need.

Coursework focuses on agentic AI and intelligent prompting, AI-enabled business transformation, and AI-powered business analytics. Rather than training coders, it equips leaders to harness pre-built AI models for workflow optimization, strategic decision-making, and value creation — all while emphasizing ethics, accountability, and business alignment.

"There's no shortage of excitement about AI," said Brian Cameron, associate dean for Professional Graduate Programs and Executive Education. "But what organizations really need are professionals who can turn that excitement into impact — and who understand how to use AI not just efficiently, but responsibly. That's what this program is all about."

No Coding Required — Just Curiosity and Ambition

The Master of Applied AI for Business Transformation is intentionally non-technical. It doesn't require a background in programming or data science. Instead, it's designed for professionals eager to lead AI-powered innovation, build cross-functional teams, and drive results through insight and action.

The program is now accepting applications for its inaugural Fall 2026 cohort.

For more information or to apply, visit: https://hybridai.smeal.psu.edu/

Contact for media inquiries:

Stuart Shapiro, Penn State Smeal CMO

[email protected]

(814) 863-3798

SOURCE Penn State Smeal College of Business