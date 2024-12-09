Penn State Smeal introduces new hybrid MBA

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn State Smeal College of Business is adding a dynamic hybrid MBA to its portfolio of graduate programs. Scheduled to launch in fall 2025, prospective students are now able to apply for consideration for admission in the inaugural class.

The Smeal Hybrid MBA offers the ideal blend of best-in-class virtual learning with the invaluable networking and social structure of an in-person cohort program, on a schedule designed for working professionals.

Students in Smeal's Hybrid MBA will be taught in state-of-the-art virtual learning studios that mimic the classroom experience for students and faculty.

Programs like this are sometimes referred to as a part-time MBA, but what sets the Smeal degree apart is more than just time commitment. Students will participate in live, remote synchronous virtual classes on evenings and weekends and attend in-person residency sessions at Penn State's University Park campus at the start of each semester. This powerful combination allows students to learn on a convenient schedule while also developing lasting relationships with peers and professors.

Brian Cameron, associate dean for professional graduate programs and executive education, emphasized the importance of flexibility and network building for today's professionals.

"The Hybrid MBA has all the collaborative benefits of taking a live course, including robust in-class discussions, Q&A and group work," Cameron said. "Its structure allows working professionals to build business acumen and network on a schedule that isn't disruptive to their career or family commitments."

Remote learning that fosters connections

Students will also benefit from relationship building opportunities characteristic of traditional in-person MBAs. The Hybrid MBA curriculum is built with a cohort model that encourages teamwork and networking. Live collaboration and discussion help build enduring professional connections.

Additionally, each Hybrid MBA semester begins with two-and-a-half-day in-person sessions at Penn State's University Park campus, further encouraging engagement with faculty and classmates. These sessions are a powerful spark for connection despite the minimal time commitment.

The full classroom experience delivered virtually

Courses will be taught in state-of-the-art virtual learning studios that mimic the classroom experience for students and faculty. Equipped with a virtual whiteboard touchscreen, these studios allow instructors to seamlessly transition between presenting information and diagramming concepts. Students will also be able to engage with faculty and peers through tools like real-time polls, quizzes and silent questions that can be upvoted by other students.

Stacey Dorang Peeler, managing director for the Hybrid MBA, highlighted how the live virtual synchronous format makes it possible for students to have dynamic discussions with their professors and peers.

"Students will feel like they're in a classroom whether they're in a home office, their living room or anywhere around the world." Dorang Peeler said. "It's the best of both options — the convenience of virtual learning with the enrichment that only comes from more frequent direct engagement opportunities with peers and professors each time the class meets."

A program and schedule designed for working professionals

Using the same rigorous curriculum as Smeal's acclaimed one-year resident MBA, the Hybrid MBA is structured as a two-year program, ideal for early and mid-career professionals balancing education with work and family commitments.

The hybrid MBA is a part of Smeal's ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative educational opportunities to professionals at all stages of their careers. To learn more or apply, visit the Smeal Part-Time Hybrid MBA website.

Applications are being accepted now, with the first cohort set to begin in fall semester 2025.

