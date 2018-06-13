Penn State students to receive Valpak's famous Blue Envelope of savings

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valpak, a leader in local print and digital coupons, is excited to offer for the first time its monthly Blue Envelope of savings to about 10,000 students at Penn State University starting in September. The students will receive special discounts from local merchants wanting to introduce their business or promote a new product or service. The students could also find a $100 check in their envelope, part of Valpak's celebration of 50 years in business and providing valuable savings to savvy shoppers.

"We wanted to reward our consumers for opening their monthly Blue Envelope of savings and looking through the offers," said Aaron Beatty, owner of Valpak of Tri County PA. Beatty said his expansion to Penn State students is a piece of his growth strategy that will ultimately mail to 100,000 households each month in Central Pennsylvania. He said his franchise already mails to households in Jefferson and Elk counties, which includes the areas of DuBois, Clearfield, Brookville, Punxsutawney, St. Mary's and Ridgway. This expansion includes households in State College and Altoona.

Valpak advertisements are an extremely effective way to reach a targeted group of consumers. Over the past 50 years, Valpak has helped tens of thousands of businesses grow and hundreds of communities thrive. Today, Valpak's list of national clients includes such well-known brands as Sam's Club, Procter & Gamble, Kellogg's, Blue Bunny, L'Oreal, Bayer, Walgreens and HEB grocery stores.

About Valpak

Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Valpak is one of the leading direct marketing companies in the U.S. and Canada. It provides print and digital advertising through a network of 150 local franchises. From mailbox to mobile phone, Valpak brings exciting local business offers and opportunities to millions of consumers. Each month, its well-known Blue Envelope of savings is mailed to nearly 37 million demographically targeted households in 47 states and in three Canadian provinces. Valpak's digital suite of products, including valpak.com, reaches more than 110 million users.

CONTACT: Aaron Beatty

Valpak

814-299-9890

aaron_beatty@valpak.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penn-state-students-to-receive-valpaks-famous-blue-envelope-of-savings-300665255.html

SOURCE Valpak

Related Links

http://www.valpak.com

