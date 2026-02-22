PENN STATE THON™ DELIVERS RECORD $18,841,726.53 FOR CHILDHOOD CANCER RESEARCH AND CARE

Annual 46-hour student dance marathon again achieves the largest single-year total in THON history

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa., Feb. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn State THON ™, the world's largest student-run philanthropy, announced today that it raised a record-breaking $18,841,726.53 during its annual 46-hour, no-sleep, no-sitting dance marathon–marking the highest single-year fundraising total in the organization's history.

Penn State THON set a new record this year, raising more than $18 million for Four Diamonds to fund comprehensive care and support groundbreaking childhood cancer research (Photo credit: Penn State THON)

All proceeds directly benefit THON's sole beneficiary, Four Diamonds , a national nonprofit gift fund that covers 100% of medical expenses for children impacted by cancer at Penn State Health Golisano Children's Hospital while also funding critical pediatric cancer research through Penn State College of Medicine.

THON 2026 embraced the theme "Love Leads Forward," highlighting the enduring compassion and collective strength of students, families, volunteers, and supporters united in the fight against childhood cancer. Since 1977, THON has proudly partnered with Four Diamonds–founded by Charles and Irma Millard in memory of their son, Christopher–to provide comprehensive care, hope, and critical support to children fighting cancer and their families during their most challenging moments.

More than 700 dancers took part in the iconic marathon, which began at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 20, and continued nonstop until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 22, inside Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center. The weekend featured a surprise Friday night performance by Fitz and The Tantrums, sponsored by PNC Bank.

"While we are incredibly proud of this record-breaking total, the true success of THON is found in the thousands of Penn State students who came together with a singular purpose," said Benjamin Roitman, Executive Director for THON. "This milestone is a direct reflection of the tireless effort and collective spirit of our community who, embodied the 'Love Leads Forward' theme, proved that there is no limit to what we can achieve when we stand together for the common cause of conquering childhood cancer."

Founded in 1973 by Penn State students, THON has grown into a year-round movement powered by more than 16,500 student volunteers. Over the past 54 years, THON and Four Diamonds have supported more than 4,800 children, ensuring access to comprehensive cancer care at Penn State Health Golisano Children's Hospital without financial burden.

In addition to direct family support, THON and Four Diamonds continue to play a critical role in advancing pediatric cancer research. In October 2025, Penn State College of Medicine, in collaboration with Aminex Therapeutics and the Beat Childhood Cancer Research Consortium (BCC), announced the launch of a national clinical trial evaluating an investigational combination therapy for children and young adults with high-risk cancers, including neuroblastoma, central nervous system tumors, and sarcomas. The trial will study the oral drug AMXT 1501 alongside DFMO, a therapy recently approved to prevent relapse of neuroblastoma, to block polyamine production and uptake in cancer cells while activating the immune system to attack tumors. Planned to enroll more than 220 participants nationwide across up to 50 clinics, the study represents an important step in improving outcomes for pediatric patients facing these aggressive cancers.

"This historic achievement inspires us and accelerates our quest to conquer childhood cancer," said Suzanne Graney, Executive Director of Four Diamonds. "Every dollar raised is a promise kept to the Four Diamonds children battling cancer, ensuring they receive-world class care and that we can continue to fund the innovative research necessary to give every child the healthy, cancer-free future they deserve."

To learn more about THON and where to make donations, please visit www.thon.org .

ABOUT THON™

THON™ is the largest student-run philanthropy committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. THON is comprised of over 16,500 Penn State student volunteers who aim to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds children and their families and spread the mission of THON and childhood cancer. Since its start in 1977, THON has raised over $254 million dollars to support its sole beneficiary, Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Golisano Children's Hospital THON 2025 raised a record breaking $17.7 Million For The Kids®.

THON™ SOCIAL MEDIA:

ABOUT FOUR DIAMONDS

Four Diamonds' mission is to conquer childhood cancer. Since its creation in 1972, Four Diamonds has helped more than 4,800 children and families by covering 100 percent of medical bills for every Four Diamonds family. Four Diamonds also supports a robust pediatric cancer research program at Penn State Health Golisano Children's Hospital and Penn State College of Medicine, which is dedicated to seeking improved treatments and cures for childhood cancer to benefit every child around the world. For more information, visit FourDiamonds.org.

Media Contact

Dan Petine

Allen & Gerritsen

[email protected]

SOURCE THON