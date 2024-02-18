PENN STATE THON™ RAISES $16,955,683.63 FOR CHILDHOOD CANCER, BREAKING ALL-TIME ANNUAL FUNDRAISING RECORD

THON Reaches Remarkable Financial Milestone After Signature Fundraising 46-Hour Dance Marathon Raises $16,955,683.63 for Families Affected by Childhood Cancer

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa., Feb. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Penn State THON, the world's largest student-run philanthropy that delivers year-round financial and emotional aid to families affected by childhood cancer, announced a record breaking raise of $16,955,683.63 following the organization's annual 46-hour no sleep or sitting dance marathon. All proceeds from THON's fundraising efforts benefit its sole beneficiary, Four Diamonds, a national non-profit gift fund that covers 100% of all medical expenses for families with childhood cancer at Penn State Health Children's Hospital, while also supporting an extensive cancer research program at Penn State College of Medicine.

Penn State THON breaks a fundraising record and raised nearly $17 million for families impacted by cancer. Photo credit: Penn State THON

This year's 52nd anniversary of THON 2024 embraced the theme "Treasure Every Adventure," inspiring children to be the heroes of their own stories where they explore boundless creativity and imagination to embark on new adventures, no matter how big or small. Founded by Charles and Irma Millard following the passing of their son Christopher to pediatric cancer, Four Diamonds and THON have been partners in the fight against childhood cancer since 1977.

Over 700 dancers participated in the organization's iconic dance marathon that began at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16 and ran nonstop until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18. Pop-rock band, WALK THE MOON headlined the surprise Friday night performance at the Bryce Jordan Center, sponsored by PNC Bank.

"On behalf of everyone at THON, it's an honor and a privilege to contribute to such a monumental cause," said Will Vincent, Director of THON. "It's more than rewarding to be a part of another record-breaking year. We want to thank everyone who donated, volunteered, and stood alongside us, enriching this day for our Four Diamonds families, while educating and spreading awareness about childhood cancer."

THON was originally founded in 1973 by Penn State students, and since then has grown into the world's largest student-run philanthropy with over 16,500 student volunteers. Over the last 52 years, THON and Four Diamonds have helped over 4,800 families experiencing childhood cancer by covering all medical expenses, including comprehensive specialty care services at Penn State Health Children's Hospital. Thanks to THON and Four Diamonds support, Penn State Health Children's Hospital, Penn State College of Medicine was able to bring on board Dr. Giselle Saulnier Sholler, an internationally known physician-scientist, to lead the Beat Childhood Cancer Research Consortium. She also comes to this role as the founder of the Beat Childhood Cancer Consortium. As a result of her findings, the FDA granted approval on eflornithine, a drug aimed to reduce the risk of relapse for pediatric high risk neuroblastoma patients.

"Charles and Irma Millard established Four Diamonds 52 years ago with the dream of helping other families and ending childhood cancer for good," said Suzanne Graney, Executive Director of Four Diamonds. "Every year presents an opportunity to expand our impact and support Four Diamonds families as we inch closer and closer to a cure. THON and Four Diamonds are exceedingly grateful to all the donors who have aided us in supporting the children who inspire us daily. We'll keep fundraising, dancing, and searching until we find a cure, For the Kids."

To learn more about THON and where to make donations, please visit www.thon.org .

ABOUT THON™

THON is the largest student-run philanthropy committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. THON is comprised of over 16,500 Penn State student volunteers who aim to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families, as well as to spread the mission of THON and childhood cancer. Since its start in 1973, THON has raised over $203 million dollars to support its sole beneficiary, Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children's Hospital.

ABOUT FOUR DIAMONDS

Four Diamonds' mission is to conquer childhood cancer. Since its creation in 1972, Four Diamonds has helped more than 4,800 children and families by covering 100 percent of medical bills and comprehensive specialty care services for every Four Diamonds family. Four Diamonds also supports a robust pediatric cancer research program at Penn State Health Children's Hospital and Penn State College of Medicine, which is dedicated to seeking improved treatments and cures for childhood cancer to benefit every child around the world. For more information, visit FourDiamonds.org .

