Penn Station East Coast Subs Caps Milestone 2025 With Strong Growth, National Recognition and Community Impact

The brand celebrates 40 years with new store growth, franchise momentum, a major loyalty launch and reaching $2 million raised for Down Syndrome awareness

CINCINNATI, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual sandwich franchise known for its craveable variety of grilled-to-order subs, deli done right classics, fresh-cut fries, and hand-squeezed lemonade, is closing the books on a successful 2025, celebrating systemwide sales that were stronger than the industry overall, numerous national accolades, and marked by meaningful community impact. As the brand celebrated its 40th anniversary, Penn Station continued to build momentum across its 320+ locations nationwide.

With four new restaurants and an additional 15 franchise units sold, Penn Station expanded into two new markets and reinforced confidence in the brand's long-term growth trajectory. The system achieved three consecutive quarters of positive growth, a favorable contrast to an industry that struggled most of 2025. The brand also finished the year up seven of the last eight months in comparative same store sales, reflecting steady performance across the system.

"2025 was a defining year for Penn Station," said Lance Vaught, President of Penn Station East Coast Subs. "As we celebrated our 40th anniversary, we remained focused on what has always made our brand special—great food, passionate franchisees and strong community connections. The growth and recognition we achieved this year are a direct result of that commitment."

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Penn Station launched Penn Station Rewards, a new points-based loyalty program designed to enhance the guest experience while helping franchisees increase foot traffic, strengthen customer loyalty and drive repeat visits. The program represents a significant investment in digital engagement and long-term brand growth.

The brand also captured national attention through a collaboration with Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take hosts Big Cat and PFT Commenter, who partnered with Penn Station and Virtual Dining Concepts to introduce the Mega Cheesesteak, a limited-time offering featuring a mega portion of meat and cheese. The promotion resonated strongly with fans of both brands, driving traffic and excitement across Penn Station restaurants nationwide.

"Our focus in 2025 was building smart, sustainable growth while continuing to support our franchise partners," said Craig Dunaway, Chief Operating Officer of Penn Station East Coast Subs. "From new restaurant openings to loyalty and marketing initiatives, everything we launched was designed to strengthen unit-level performance and position the brand for continued success in the years ahead."

Penn Station's momentum was further underscored by a wide range of industry accolades in 2025. The brand earned a spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500, ranking No. 459, and ranked No. 171 on Nation's Restaurant News' Technomic Top 500. Penn Station was also inducted into QSR Magazine's Best Franchise Deals Hall of Fame, a designation reserved for brands that have earned recognition at least four times.

Additional honors included ranking No. 3 on USA TODAY's list of Best Sandwich Shops in the Nation, being named Cincinnati's Best Cheesesteak for the 15th consecutive year and No. 1 French Fries by CityBeat readers and earning a spot on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, ranking No. 36. Franchise Business Review recognized Penn Station across multiple categories, including Top Franchises for Culture, Top Recession-Resistant Franchises, Top Franchises Satisfaction Award, Most Profitable Franchises and Top Food Franchises. Franchisee John Doyle was also named a Franchise Rock Star Award winner.

Beyond business performance, Penn Station continued to make a meaningful impact in the communities it serves, particularly through its longstanding support of Down Syndrome awareness. In September, the brand presented a $330,676 donation to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati (DSAGC) during a special on-field ceremony prior to a Cincinnati Reds home game. The donation was raised through Penn Station's recurring round-up campaign, where guests round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and the brand matches a portion.

With this contribution, Penn Station's total donations to Down Syndrome organizations have surpassed $2 million. Throughout October, restaurants across the country also participated in the Deals for Down Syndrome promotion, selling $5 booklets valued at more than $20 in rewards, with all of the proceeds benefiting local Down Syndrome associations nationwide.

As Penn Station looks ahead to 2026, the brand remains focused on continued franchise expansion, innovation and strengthening the guest experience, building on the momentum of a successful and celebratory year.

Founded in 1985 by Jeff Osterfeld, Penn Station East Coast Subs is celebrating over 40 years serving award-winning grilled hot and classic cold subs, fresh-cut fries, and freshly squeezed lemonade. Privately held and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the brand is known as a community staple in states including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania while rapidly expanding into North Carolina, South Carolina, and Michigan. With more than 320 locations across the country, Penn Station is considered among the nation's fastest growing franchise systems.

