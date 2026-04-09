Penn Station East Coast Subs Introduces Sweet Heat with New Hot Honey Chicken & Crispy Onion LTO Featuring Mike's Hot Honey®

Limited-Time Offering Brings Bold Flavor with Every Bite

CINCINNATI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual sandwich franchise beloved for its grilled-to-order subs, fresh-cut fries, and hand-squeezed lemonade, is turning up the heat this spring with the launch of its newest limited-time offering: the Hot Honey Chicken & Crispy Onion sub.

Available now through May 17, the crave-worthy sub features Penn Station's fresh-off-the-grill chicken and melted provolone cheese, layered with crispy onions, and finished with a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey®, a unique blend of honey infused with chili peppers that delivers the perfect balance of sweet and heat.

"We're always looking for ways to bring exciting, high-quality flavor combinations to our guests," said Craig Dunaway, COO of Penn Station East Coast Subs. "Our new Hot Honey Chicken and Crispy Onion sub brings forward a trending flavor profile that we know our customers are going to love."

Mike's Hot Honey® has become a go-to ingredient in kitchens and restaurants nationwide, known for its ability to elevate both classic and modern meals with a touch of sweet heat. Paired with Penn Station's signature grilled chicken and topped with melted provolone cheese and crispy onions, the sandwich creates a flavor-forward experience that is at once bold, savory, and brings the perfect amount of heat.

The Hot Honey Chicken & Crispy Onions offering is available for a limited time at Penn Station locations nationwide, giving guests a chance to enjoy this sweet, spicy, and savory combination before it disappears on May 17.

For more information or to find a location near you, visit www.penn-station.com.

About Penn Station East Coast Subs:

Founded in 1985 by Jeff Osterfeld, Penn Station East Coast Subs is celebrating over 40 years of serving award-winning grilled hot and classic cold subs, fresh-cut fries, and freshly squeezed lemonade. Privately held and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the brand is known as a community staple in states including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania, while rapidly expanding into North Carolina, South Carolina, and Michigan. With more than 320 locations nationwide, Penn Station is considered among the country's fastest-growing franchise systems and is proud to be ranked on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list.

Learn more about Penn Station East Coast Subs at penn-station.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Gordillo

[email protected]

954.893.9150

SOURCE Penn Station East Coast Subs