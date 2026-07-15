Penn Station Sandwiches Fuels Mid-Year Momentum With Rebrand, Menu Expansion and National Recognition

Growing franchise announces new market expansion, major industry awards and continued marketing innovation

CINCINNATI, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Station Sandwiches, formerly Penn Station East Coast Subs, is celebrating a strong first half of 2026 driven by a strategic brand refresh, expanded menu offerings, accelerated franchise growth and significant national recognition. The company's new identity reflects its commitment to innovation while staying rooted in the high-quality subs and sandwiches, fresh-cut fries and hand-squeezed lemonade that have defined the brand for more than 40 years.

The transition to Penn Station Sandwiches marks an evolution for the company as it broadens its appeal to new audiences. With a thoughtfully expanded menu, the rebrand is designed to strengthen guest engagement, drive traffic and support franchisee success systemwide.

"This next phase for Penn Station Sandwiches is about building on our legacy while embracing growth and innovation," said Lance Vaught, President of Penn Station Sandwiches. "Our refreshed identity and menu expansion position us to compete more aggressively in the fast-casual space while continuing to deliver the quality our guests expect."

New Market Expansion

Fueling Penn Station's momentum is a wave of strategic franchise development. Following the opening of a new Kentucky location in March, Charlotte-based franchisees are now leading the brand's expansion into Myrtle Beach, South Carolina—marking an exciting entry into a new market. With additional deals in the pipeline across Ohio, Kentucky and South Carolina, the brand is well positioned to build on its strong start and continue its growth trajectory throughout 2026.

Industry Recognition

Midway through the year, Penn Station continues to stack up prestigious awards across the franchise and restaurant landscape.

Ranked a 2026 Top Recession-Resistant Franchise by Franchise Business Review

by Franchise Business Review Voted #3 in the USA TODAY 10BEST 2026 Readers' Choice Awards for Best Sandwich or Sub Shop

2026 Readers' Choice Awards for Best Sandwich or Sub Shop Franchise Update Media's Franchise Innovation Award -Cause Marketing Champion and Marketing Finalist

-Cause Marketing Champion and Marketing Finalist Nation's Restaurant News /Technomic's annual Top 500 restaurant chains report-Penn Station ranked No. 175

annual Top 500 restaurant chains report-Penn Station ranked No. 175 Fast Casual Top Movers & Shakers- Penn Station ranked #56

Penn Station ranked #56 Fast Casual Top 30 Movers & Shakers in Restaurant Marketing

in Restaurant Marketing Fran Serve Fran- tastic Brand 2026

Honored for the tenth consecutive year on Training Magazine's Top 100 for its commitment to employee development

for its commitment to employee development Recognized by Franchise Business Review with five prestigious awards: Top Franchise Culture A Most Profitable Food Franchise Top Franchise for Women Franchisee Excellence Award Top Franchises 2026

with five prestigious awards:

While Penn Station Sandwiches earned recognition across a variety of categories, several awards highlighted the brand's purpose-driven culture and commitment to community impact. One of the most notable examples is its longstanding support of the Down syndrome community through the nationally recognized Deals for Down Syndrome campaign. Since its inception, the initiative has raised more than $2 million through a combination of in-store promotions, community partnerships, and franchisee participation, demonstrating the brand's dedication to giving back and creating meaningful change.

Strategic Growth

That same commitment to serving its communities and delivering value to guests continues to guide the brand's evolution. The transition to Penn Station Sandwiches is more than a name change, it expands the occasions for consumers to enjoy Penn Station while preserving the quality and made-to-order experience that have defined it for more than 40 years. The expanded menu, which now includes handcrafted 9-grain sandwiches, wraps, and bowls alongside the iconic grilled subs guests know and love, allows the brand to serve more occasions and attract a broader audience. Coupled with innovative limited-time offerings like this summer's first-ever flavored lemonades, Penn Station is creating new reasons for guests to visit while reinforcing the craveability that has fueled its success for decades. With this strong momentum, Penn Station Sandwiches is well-positioned for sustained growth in 2026 and beyond. PHOTOS HERE

The brand is actively seeking qualified franchisees to join its growing network across the U.S., including key markets such as Columbus and Cleveland Ohio, Chicago, Louisville, Lexington, and Pittsburgh. For more information, interested candidates can check out Penn-Station.com/franchise.

About Penn Station Sandwiches:

Founded in 1985 by Jeff Osterfeld, Penn Station Sandwiches is celebrating over 40 years of serving award-winning grilled hot and classic cold subs, sandwiches, wraps, bowls and award-winning fresh cut fries complemented with freshly squeezed lemonade. Privately held and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the brand is known as a community staple in states including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania, while rapidly expanding into North Carolina, South Carolina, and Michigan. With more than 300 locations nationwide, Penn Station is considered among the country's strongest franchise systems and is proud to be ranked on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list.

Learn more about Penn Station Sandwiches at penn-station.com.

Media Contact:

Lu Dumas

[email protected]

954-893-9150

SOURCE Penn Station East Coast Subs