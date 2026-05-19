Penn Station Sandwiches Introduces Refreshed Identity and Expanded Menu to Power Next Phase of Growth

New menu offerings, branding and customer-focused value options begin roll out in May

CINCINNATI, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual sandwich franchise known for its craveable variety of grilled-to-order subs, deli done right classics, fresh-cut fries, and hand-squeezed lemonade, is entering a new chapter with a refreshed brand identity. The brand is now operating as Penn Station Sandwiches, reflecting a broader menu designed to satisfy more occasions, appetites, and evolving consumer preferences—all while staying true to the quality standards that have defined the brand for more than 40 years.

Key Highlights of the Rebrand:

The value-driven menu expansion increases craveability for a wider audience, featuring handcrafted, sliced 9-grain bread sandwiches, wraps and bowls in addition to the iconic subs that define the brand.

Each sandwich and sub can also be enjoyed as a bowl served over a bed of lettuce, offering a lighter option for guests who are mindful of gluten and carbohydrate intake.

Chocolate chip cookies- a menu staple for years, will now be available in a smaller, one-ounce bite-size portion.

Kids Meals will include a small sub or a half-size 9-grain sandwich, paired with a cookie bite and a kid-size portion of Penn Station's award-winning fresh-cut fries.

Penn Station Sandwiches will begin a gradual rollout of a new brand logo and identity.

PHOTOS HERE

"With more than four decades of industry leadership and a loyal fan base behind us, we're excited to evolve with our customers and move forward under the Penn Station Sandwiches name," said Lance Vaught, president of Penn Station Sandwiches. "This next chapter reflects how people are eating today—whether it's a quick workday lunch, dinner with friends, weekend meals with family or catering for casual gatherings. By expanding our offerings and strengthening our brand presence, we're creating more reasons to visit, driving engagement and supporting long-term franchisee success."

To mark this exciting new phase, Penn Station Sandwiches is also launching several limited-time promotions throughout May to delight every guest – including options crafted with health-conscious diners in mind.

Introductory Kids Meal Promotion Available through May 31

Free Kids Meal with purchase of an Adult Meal

Requires purchase of a small, medium or large sub and fresh-cut fries

Saturdays and Sundays only

Catering Promotion Available through May 31

$10 off a Catering Tray

Timed for graduation parties

Promo Code: PARTYBOX10

Introductory Bowl Promotion Available May 27-31

Rewards members receive 50 extra points with purchase of a Bowl

Rewards customers only

Penn Pairs

Designed to address customers seeking lower entry price points

$7.99 value offering with a Club, Italian or Turkey Bacon Ranch half sandwich

Paired with small fries, made fresh in-house daily from Idaho potatoes.

The customer-facing transformation aligns with a disciplined franchise growth strategy led by the company's development team. As Penn Station continues to expand, leadership is prioritizing high-performing markets, strong franchise partners and long-term operational consistency. Select locations may be transitioned or closed as the brand sharpens its focus on growth and systemwide performance.

"This is about building the right future for the brand," said Don Champion, Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales and Development. "We are taking a very intentional approach to growth by focusing on strong markets, aligned franchise partners and long-term brand health. Strategic decisions around development and transitions allow us to protect the integrity of the brand while creating stronger opportunities for franchisees and ensuring consistency for our guests nationwide."

For more information about Penn Station Sandwiches and its franchise opportunities, visit Penn-Station.com and join the conversation on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pennstation and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/pennstationeastcoastsubs/.

About Penn Station Sandwiches:

Founded in 1985 by Jeff Osterfeld, Penn Station Sandwiches is celebrating over 40 years of serving award-winning grilled hot and classic cold subs, sandwiches, wraps, bowls and award-winning fresh cut fries complemented with freshly squeezed lemonade. Privately held and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the brand is known as a community staple in states including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania, while rapidly expanding into North Carolina, South Carolina, and Michigan. With more than 300 locations nationwide, Penn Station is considered among the country's strongest franchise systems and is proud to be ranked on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list.

Learn more about Penn Station Sandwiches at penn-station.com.

Media Contact:

Lu Dumas

[email protected]

954.893.9150

SOURCE Penn Station East Coast Subs