Penn Station East Coast Subs Reflects on Achievements in 2024

CINCINNATI, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Station East Coast Subs, the fast-casual sandwich franchise known for its craveable variety of made-to-order hot and cold subs, fresh-cut fries, and fresh-squeezed lemonade, concluded 2024 with a series of noteworthy achievements. These milestones included significant additions to the leadership team, store openings in key markets, as well as impactful community initiatives and industry recognition.

"2024 was a year of planning for the future for Penn Station," said Chief Operating Officer Craig Dunaway. "Our success reflects the dedication of our franchisees, the loyalty of our customers, and the strength of our brand. As we continue to grow and head into the 40th year for the brand, we remain committed to delivering high-quality products, exceptional service, and making a positive impact in the communities we serve."

Key Highlights from 2024

Franchise Development:

Penn Station continued its expansion, driven by the commitment of existing multi-unit franchise owners who value the brand's high-quality products and superior service. New store openings included Fort Mill, South Carolina; Greenville, Ohio; Akron, Ohio; Seymour, Indiana; Summit, Kentucky; and Eaton, Ohio. The franchise also signed agreements in Michigan and North Carolina, further expanding its footprint to over 320 locations across the United States.

Community Support:

Demonstrating its dedication to giving back, Penn Station donated $150,000 to the National Down Syndrome Adoption Network in 2024. Additionally, Penn Station's loyal customers further contributed to this great cause by participating in Penn Station's "Round-Up Campaign, which raised an additional $160,000 for the Down's Network. With over $1 million contributed over the past decade, the brand has been a steadfast supporter of this cause, which ensures every child with Down syndrome has the opportunity to grow up in a loving family. Local Down syndrome organizations use these contributions to provide a variety of ongoing programs and support services to individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

Sports Partnerships:

In 2024, Penn Station strengthened its connection with local communities through sports partnerships. The brand proudly served as the Official Hometown Sub of the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals, Major League Baseball's Cincinnati Reds, and Major League Soccer's FC Cincinnati. Additionally, Penn Station joined as the official sub of the Charlotte Checkers Hockey Team and the Peoria, Illinois Rivermen Hockey Club and continued their relationships with the Indiana Pacers of the National Basketball Association and the Nashville Predators NHL team.

Limited-Time Offerings (LTOs):

Penn Station delighted customers with the introduction of ghost pepper cheese, an exciting limited-time offering in response to consumer demand for bolder flavors. The LTO was an overwhelming success, with supplies selling out due to high demand. Penn Station plans to reintroduce ghost pepper cheese in 2025 to continue satisfying customers' cravings for adventurous flavor profiles.

Industry Recognition:

In 2024, Penn Station earned several prestigious accolades, including a place on Franchise Business Review's Most Profitable Franchises list for the fourth consecutive year. The brand was also recognized as a Top Franchise for Women and climbed six spots on the Franchise Times Top 400 list, securing the No. 208 position. Additionally, Penn Station ranked No. 17 on QSR's 50 Contenders for 2024, solidifying its position as a leading force in the fast-casual dining industry.

As Penn Station East Coast Subs enters 2025, the brand is poised for continued growth, innovation, and community engagement. "We are grateful for the incredible milestones we achieved in 2024 and look forward to building on this momentum," added Dunaway. " Our intent is to double in size in the next 5 to 7 years, and with the addition of key industry veterans, we feel the brand is positioned to achieve this strategic goal."

To support these ambitious goals, Penn Station has added Don Champion as Senior Vice President of Sales & Development and Jane McPherson as Senior Vice President of Marketing. These key leadership appointments reflect the brand's dedication to strengthening its position in the fast-casual dining space and driving its long-term success.

About Penn Station East Coast Subs:

Jeff Osterfeld started the award-winning sandwich chain in 1985 in Dayton, Ohio. Three years later, he sold his first Penn Station franchise. Today, there are more than 320 Penn Station East Coast Subs franchises in the U.S. serving high-quality products grilled and baked to perfection. The privately-owned franchise business serves premium products that have won numerous awards.

Learn more about Penn Station East Coast Subs at penn-station.com.

