PennAero Expands Capabilities with Completion of TriMas Aerospace Acquisition

Combined franchise becomes one of the aerospace industry's leading independent manufacturers of highly engineered fasteners, precision components, and complex assemblies.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PennAero today announced the completion of its acquisition of TriMas Corporation's aerospace assets, bringing together two established manufacturers to create a broader, more capable independent supplier for the global aerospace, defense, space, and advanced energy markets.

The addition of the TriMas Aerospace companies significantly expands PennAero's product portfolio and engineering capabilities. For existing customers of both companies, business continues as usual, with more resources, broader capability, and a stronger long-term partner behind them. For companies looking for an independent alternative to the industry's largest consolidators, PennAero is now that option at scale.

"This marks an important milestone for PennAero," said Ryan Kinslow, CEO of PennAero. "We believe the combined strengths of our teams, technologies, and customer relationships position us exceptionally well for long-term growth. We will continue to invest in the capabilities to support the critical applications our customers rely on."

The TriMas Aerospace companies joining PennAero include Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, Mac Fasteners, TFI Aerospace, Martinic Engineering, RSA Engineered Products, Weldmac Manufacturing Company, and TAG (formerly TriMas Aerospace Germany). These brands each have longstanding customer relationships and deep engineering expertise across the world's major commercial and defense programs.

"We are excited to partner with PennAero as we begin this next phase of our growth journey," said Vitaliy Rusakov, CEO of TriMas Aerospace. "We have made substantial progress over the past three years and look forward to building on that foundation together."

PennAero manufactures externally threaded structural fasteners, gears, latches, manifolds, and precision components for airframe and engine manufacturers serving Boeing, Airbus, and other major OEMs, as well as high-performance components for the semiconductor and space markets. The company maintains engineering and manufacturing operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

PennAero is backed by Tinicum, L.P., a private investment partnership with a long track record of building and growing specialized manufacturing companies in the aerospace sector, and funds managed by Blackstone, Inc.

"PennAero was built around a straightforward idea: that customers in critical industries deserve a capable, committed, independent manufacturing partner," added Roddy Cruz, a partner at Tinicum. "The combination of these two businesses builds on that promise and is a testament to the strength of our organization."

About PennAero: PennAero is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered fasteners, precision-machined components, and complex assemblies for the aerospace, defense, space, and advanced energy markets. The company supports engineering and manufacturing operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Media Contact

Richard Alessi, CFO

PennAero

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Kristen Emigh

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PennAero

1559 W 135th St, Gardena, CA 90249

Cell: (424) 506-9093

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SOURCE PennAero