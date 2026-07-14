PennantPark Joins the CAIS Platform

MIAMI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PennantPark, a leading independent private credit platform focused on the core middle market, today announced that they have joined the CAIS platform, expanding access to institutional-quality private market funds for financial advisors and their high-net-worth clients.

This marks an important milestone in PennantPark's continued buildout of its private wealth business, delivering solutions designed to provide income, diversification, and downside protection across market cycles.

"Expanding access to independent financial advisors through platforms like CAIS is a natural evolution of our business," said Art Penn, Founder of PennantPark. "We built this firm to be an independent, relationship-driven lender focused on the core middle market. With the help of CAIS, we are delivering that same disciplined approach in a structure designed specifically for private wealth investors."

The launch on CAIS also reflects broader trends in the private wealth channel, where investors are increasingly seeking to diversify away from large, crowded managers and access more specialized strategies within private markets. PennantPark's long-standing focus on the core middle market, combined with its 18-year track record navigating multiple credit cycles, positions the firm as a distinguished partner in this space.

"Advisors today are looking for differentiated sources of income and true portfolio diversification," said Scott McCabe, Managing Director, Head of Private Wealth Solutions. "Partnering with CAIS allows us to bring this strategy to a broader audience of sophisticated investors who value both long-term performance and dedicated partnership."

As PennantPark continues to expand its presence in the private wealth channel, access via the CAIS platform underscores the firm's commitment to delivering transparent, accessible, and high-quality private credit solutions to advisors and their clients.

SOURCE PennantPark