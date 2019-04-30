PennEngineering Wins Continental (HBS China) 2018 Supplier of the Year Award

DANBORO, Pa., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PennEngineering, a global leader in the fastening industry, announced that the company's PennAuto division in China has been recognized as a 2018 Supplier of the Year Award by Continental Brake Systems China. The company was recognized at Continental's Annual Supplier Conference held in Xiaoshan, ZheJiang Province, on March 15, 2019. Continental is one of the world's leading automotive tier one suppliers.

"PennEngineering is proud to be a global premium supplier for Continental-Schaeffler, and it's an honor for our PennAuto division to be recognized by Continental as a top-class supplier. We value their partnership and look forward to continuing our high level of quality and service for this global industry leader," said Qiang Sun, President, PennEngineering Asia.

PennAuto has been a key strategic partner with the Chassis and Safety Systems division of Continental China since 2009, supplying a wide range of fasteners and precision components globally. They have won various awards each year since 2013 for quality and technical performance.

About PennEngineering

PennEngineering, founded in 1942, is a global leader in the fastening industry. The company's leading brand, PEM®, has been recognized as the premier product in the thin sheet fastening industry for over 75 years. Our current portfolio of fastener designs and technologies continues to expand and keep pace with the challenges presented by an ever-evolving marketplace.

PennEngineering's solutions and engineering expertise benefit from our ongoing investments in research, new product development, and strategic locations around the world. We are strongly supported by manufacturing and technical facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia as well as a global network of authorized engineering representatives and distributors. All are well-equipped to deliver timely, reliable solutions wherever and whenever required.

