Pennington Partners & Co. Appoints Christopher Wolfe as President and Chief Investment Officer

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennington Partners & Co., a leading multi-family office specializing in investment, tax, and estate planning, has announced the appointment of Christopher Wolfe as President and Chief Investment Officer. Wolfe previously served as Chief Investment Officer for First Republic Private Wealth Management prior to the firm's acquisition by JPMorgan, where he subsequently held the role of Chief Investment Officer for JPMorgan Private Wealth Advisors.

As CIO, Wolfe will work collaborate closely with Pennington Partners' co-founder and CEO, Brian Gaister to drive asset and client growth while overseeing the firm's investment platform and strategy. Wolfe brings over 30 years of leadership experience in private wealth management, consistently delivering strong results for clients and building high-performing teams.

"Chris is among the most accomplished leaders in the investment management industry, and his guidance will be invaluable to our growing client base," notes Brian Gaister. "Having known Chris for many years, I've seen first-hand the significant impact he's had on clients and colleagues alike. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and are optimistic about the exciting opportunities ahead."

Wolfe added, "Pennington is an impressive firm with a unique offering for wealthy families. Managing wealth has become increasingly complex in recent years, with a vast expansion of public and private investment opportunities. While many family offices aim to address these challenges, Pennington stands out with its experienced team and integrated approach to advisory services. I'm excited to contribute to the firm's growth and success in the years ahead."

Prior to joining First Republic, Wolfe served as Head of the Merrill Lynch Chief Investment Office, Head of Global Equity for JPMorgan Private Bank, and was a mutual fund and portfolio manager earlier in his career. He earned an MBA from Columbia University and a BS from the University of Rhode Island. Wolfe is also a CFP licensee and CFA charter holder.

About Pennington Partners & Co.

Originally founded to serve the needs of its two founding families—entrepreneurs who built and sold businesses in various industries—Pennington Partners is dedicated to elevating the lives of successful entrepreneurial founders and their families. With over $4 billion in assets under advisement, Pennington offers a comprehensive suite of investment, wealth planning, and financial administration services tailored to founders, CEOs, wealth creators, and multi-generational families. The firm's vision is to redefine financial advice for families with complex wealth, delivering better outcomes through objective advice, sophisticated investment solutions, and personalized family office services. To learn more, visit www.penningtonpartners.co.

Media Contact:

Ryan Walker

R.J. Walker & Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Pennington Partners & Co.