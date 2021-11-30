Pennington Partners Announces Addition of Katherine Frattarola to Advisory Board

"Pennington Partners is leading the industry in providing compelling, experienced, and thoughtful counsel, and offers tailored solutions that are uniquely created for entrepreneurs and wealthy families." Tweet this

Brian Gaister, CEO of Pennington Partners commented: "We're thrilled to add Katherine's remarkable experience to our board. We look forward to her insights and involvement in helping to shape the future of this company as we help our clients successfully navigate the complexity of entrepreneurial exits and estate planning."

Prior to her role at PURE, Frattarola spent over seven years at Morgan Stanley in the Wealth Management Division, with her latest role at the company being Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer of Field and Client Segments. Prior to Morgan Stanley, Frattarola held various roles at Citi in both Wealth Management and Investment Banking. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in International Studies from Johns Hopkins University.

Katherine Frattarola noted, "Pennington Partners is leading the industry in providing compelling, experienced, and thoughtful counsel, and offers tailored solutions that are uniquely created for entrepreneurs and wealthy families. As a firm that is founded by entrepreneurs and designed for entrepreneurs who have reached a critical point in their career, I look forward to working with the team to further develop its strategy and support its growth."

About Pennington Partners & Co.

Pennington Partners & Co. is a multi-family office that serves the complex and comprehensive financial needs of ultra-high net worth families. Founded in 2016, Pennington offers its dynamic partners and their advisors solutions to enhance and protect wealth, simplify the administration of personal finances, and support the growth of their enterprises. We partner with successful families by providing objective advice, strategy, and family office services to generate meaningfully higher efficiency while maintaining the intimacy of a single family office.

