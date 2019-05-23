Pennoni Appoints New President and Chief Executive Officer

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennoni, a multidisciplinary consulting engineering firm, announced David DeLizza has been selected as the firm's new President and Chief Executive Officer beginning July 1, 2019. Anthony Bartolomeo, who has served as President and CEO for 20 years, will continue to contribute in the success of the transition to be concluded at the end of the year.

Pennoni is committed to the development and growth of its staff and thus conducted a robust internal search led by the Human Resources Committee of the Board of Directors for the fourth President and CEO in the firm's 53-year history. The Board concluded that DeLizza's leadership and considerable experience with Pennoni over the last 40 years, most recently as the COO, makes him an excellent choice as the firm's future President and CEO.

"Dave has a proven track record of demonstrating our goals of excellent reputation, profit, and growth through strong leadership, as well as expressing Pennoni's core values of honesty, integrity, and service in all business dealings with both external and internal clients," said C.R. "Chuck" Pennoni, Founder and Chairman. "Dave's vision for Pennoni's future is developed with a deep understanding and passion for the consulting engineering profession."

DeLizza first joined Pennoni through Drexel University's Co-Op program and was hired full time in 1979. He has more than three decades of experience in civil municipal engineering, coupled with broad experience in relationship development among stakeholders at the federal, state and local government levels. DeLizza has integrated the engineering and financial aspects of major projects into the legal, regulatory and community objectives, to the benefit of Pennoni's diverse client base.

"I'm honored and humbled to be named the fourth President and CEO. As I look at the three before me, all have been friends, mentors, teachers, and colleagues to me, and I have learned a lot from every one of them. I've been so lucky in my career to have worked for such a great firm and a great team," said DeLizza. "The future is what we determine it to be, and I look forward to partnering with my colleagues and clients to continue the successful growth of our firm."

Pennoni is also recognizing Anthony Bartolomeo's dedication to the firm as the President and CEO for the last 20 years as he sets to retire at the end of the year. Tony first joined Pennoni in 1986 and has more than 30 years of experience in environmental engineering. Tony is a respected and recognized leader in both the local business community and the A/E/C industry. He has spearheaded the development of the "ASCE Grand Challenge", a call-to-action for the civil engineering profession and is a Distinguished Member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

