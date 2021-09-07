Pennsaco Technologies Signs MOU with Oil & Gas Industry Carbon Capture Consultancy Net Zero Solutions to Deploy Green Hydrogen and Advanced Carbon Capture & Recycling Technology in Latin America

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsaco Technologies, LLC, a U.S. based green hydrogen and advanced carbon capture and recycling technology company, today announced that has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Net Zero Carbon Solutions, LLC, a U.S. and Latin America based consultancy providing net zero carbon technology solutions to the oil and gas industry, to deploy Pennsaco's technology in Latin America.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will partner on the deployment, development, build out and maintenance of commercial-scale waste to green hydrogen, renewable electricity, and biochar facilities in Latin America and globally addressing markets worth trillions of dollars. Net Zero Carbon Solutions will lead business development and Pennsaco Technologies will provide carbon negative technology solutions to Net Zero Carbon Solutions clients.

"We are excited to partner with Net Zero Carbon Solutions. They have a world class professional team with decades of experience in the oil and gas industry. Their intimate knowledge of the industry's carbon and waste challenges combines perfectly with Pennsaco Technologies' advanced thermal conversion engineering expertise. This partnership will provide state of the art waste-to-renewable energy plants and decarbonization solutions to the oil and gas industry and beyond. We are eager to get started and look forward to a long and prosperous partnership that will make significant environmental, social, and carbon negative impact in Latin America and globally," said Pennsaco Technologies CEO Robert Kelly.

"Pennsaco's unique technology has proven to be a key factor for achieving Net Zero Carbon Solutions' goals of effectively mitigating climate change and the greenhouse gas crisis. Our commitment to decarbonizing the oil industry from the inside is soundly supported by our partner's technologies, with whom we are proud of working with to accelerate the energy transition demanded by the global community," said Walter Arias, Net Zero Carbon Solutions Director

About Pennsaco Technologies (https://www.pennsaco.com/)

Pennsaco Technologies deploys patented advanced carbon recycling and thermal conversion technology to produce the lowest cost carbon negative green hydrogen, renewable electricity, and high value carbon sequestration and offset products from waste.

Processing biomass waste, plastic waste, and municipal solid waste, Pennsaco Technologies produces high yield low cost carbon negative green hydrogen, renewable electricity, biochar for use in regenerative agriculture and carbon sequestration, and activated carbon for use in cleaning drinking water. Pennsaco's technology maximizes social, environmental, and economic impact, with each Pennsaco facility advancing 12 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and adding millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs to local economies.

Using U.S. Environmental Protection Agency validated advanced thermal conversion technology supported by dozens of patents, Pennsaco provides waste management, renewable energy and carbon sequestration and offset solutions tailored to local market needs while addressing global markets worth trillions of dollars. According to Bank of America, green hydrogen is projected to be an $11 Trillion market by 2050 and a "once in a lifetime opportunity for investors" according to Goldman Sachs.

About Net Zero Carbon Solutions (https://nzcsolutions.com)

Net Zero Carbon Solutions, LLC, an expert consultancy based in the U.S. and Latin America with decades of experience in the global oil and gas industry, provides a suite of carbon neutral and carbon negative technology solutions tailored to address the industry's decarbonization needs and net zero carbon goals.

Decarbonizing the oil industry from the inside while simultaneously accelerating the production learning curve is a priority for Net Zero Carbon Solutions, acting as a catalyst for the Energy Transition. Our "Oil to Shale Gas" approach minimizes the carbon footprint by using low carbon energy source from unconventional shale gas plays. Net Zero Carbon Solutions is committed to minimizing emissions per drilled feet, optimizing the use of the right technology, derisking assets in a sustainable manner, waste management and power/hydrogen generation, electrification and green infrastructure, and innovative 4D reservoir monitoring sensors for Carbon Storage projects.

Some of the services offered by Net Zero Carbon Solutions include net zero emissions and renewable energy services and equipment for decarbonization, evaluation of reservoir suitability for carbon dioxide and methane storage, geothermal high- and mid-enthalpy power generation, Nature Based Solutions for carbon mitigation through reforestation and biodiversity preservation, carbon footprint assessments, and proposing emission reduction roadmaps.

Contacts

Pennsaco Technologies, LLC

Amy McCrae Kessler, Esq., VP

[email protected]

Net Zero Carbon Solutions, LLC

Walter Arias, Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Pennsaco Technologies, LLC

Related Links

www.pennsaco.com

