Pennsbury Manor Hosts U.S. Citizen Naturalization Ceremony for 43 Individuals Representing 26 Countries Across the Globe

July 20th Ceremony Held at Erstwhile Home of William Penn, Democratic Visionary and PA Forefather

MORRISVILLE, Pa., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The historic Pennsbury Manor today announced the naturalization of 43 new U.S. citizens whose countries of origin span the globe. U.S. Judge Cynthia Rufe officiated this session of Federal Court conducted July 20 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the recreated colonial estate of William Penn, founder of PA as a colony.

Pennsbury Manor Delaware River Naturalization Ceremony Photo Credit: Charles Barrett

Penn lived at this beautiful 17th century estate when he drafted his famous "Charter of Privileges" outlining principles of religious tolerance, natural rights, and political fairness—democratic ideals later enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. By Penn's design, Pennsylvania became America's most diverse colony and the basis for the American "melting pot." At Pennsbury Manor today, Penn's robust legacy lives on and inspires the surrounding community through history-making and history-celebrating events throughout the year.

"Pennsbury Manor of the PA Historical and Museum Commission, together with the Pennsbury Society, are proud to continue William Penn's tradition of welcoming new citizens to the safe haven that is our great state and nation," said Doug Miller, Administrator of Pennsbury Manor. "Today, in the Naturalization Ceremony of 43 new U.S. citizens, we felt the force of William Penn's democratic ideals when we all witnessed this diverse group of people achieving their dream of becoming an American citizen. It was truly a beautiful experience made richer by a welcoming community."

The Washington Crossing chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution provided hospitality following the Naturalization Celebration. The event unfolded, fittingly, at Pennsbury Manor, widely known for its exquisite preservation and celebration of history as well as its beauty. The recreated 17th Century estate of William Penn sits on the banks of the Delaware with gardens containing heritage plants, just one of many historic features on display at this time of year.

For details on other Pennsbury Manor activities throughout the year, view the full events calendar at: www.pennsburymanor.org/events-at-pennsbury-manor/.

About Pennsbury Manor

Pennsbury Manor is a reconstruction of William Penn's country estate set on 43 picturesque acres along the Delaware River in Morrisville, PA. As the only site in the nation dedicated to preserving the historical significance of William Penn, Pennsbury Manor brings the past into the present by telling the stories of the colonists, servants, enslaved people, and Native Americans who lived on this land.

The Manor House at Pennsbury Manor is furnished with an outstanding collection of late 17th-century furniture and objects, while the outbuildings contain reproductions that allow visitors to experience history through demonstrations and hands-on activities. Its gardens contain heritage plants, and its stables house the resident farm animals who represent their colonial counterparts.

Pennsbury Manor is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission with the assistance of The Pennsbury Society, a non-profit support organization. A steward of the past, Pennsbury Manor brings history to life through a variety of cultural and educational programming and events.

