PennSpring Capital Acquires Leading M&A Advisory Firm Norton Jackson

LANCASTER, Pa., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PennSpring Capital, a people-forward investment firm focused on lower middle market opportunities in South Central Pennsylvania, announced today that it has acquired leading M&A advisory firm Norton Jackson & Company. Based in Mechanicsburg, PA, Norton Jackson has established itself as the advisors of choice for area business owners. Its acquisition further solidifies PennSpring as a dynamic force in the lower middle market – and now as the region's preeminent source for both direct investment and sell-side solutions.

"This acquisition is about people, proven systems and the incredible synergies to be created in bringing Norton Jackson into PennSpring Capital," stated PennSpring Managing Partner Lou Castelli. "Founders John Norton and Aaron Jackson bring to PennSpring deep and complementary skillsets. John is a transactional expert with 25 years of investment banking experience, while Aaron is an accomplished business planning services attorney. In helping business owners attain their goals through passion and integrity, Norton Jackson has established meaningful relationships with state leadership. South Central Pennsylvania is already a haven for entrepreneurship – the addition of Norton Jackson to PennSpring further helps those owners realize well-deserved liquidity opportunities."

Norton Jackson Managing Partner John Norton said, "In just three years, PennSpring has emerged as our region's most active and sophisticated private equity group, and that starts with Lou Castelli. He has seen deals from every angle: as a founder, an operator, a buyer, a seller and an investment banker. We believe his comprehensive expertise combined with our respective skill sets will propel our sell-side practice to new heights, and we are thrilled to join the PennSpring team."

About PennSpring Capital

PennSpring Capital unlocks liquidity and empowers growth. Based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, PennSpring is a people-forward investment firm focused on lower middle market opportunities, investing in dynamic firms and helping evolve them to institutional scale. PennSpring's executive leaders are entrepreneurs with firsthand experience in growing and positioning businesses. PennSpring engages at a deep level and applies its experience to elevate its partners' businesses. The firm has made ten investments since 2018, and has completed four successful exits during that period. Learn more at www.pennspring.com.

SOURCE PennSpring Capital

Related Links

http://www.pennspring.com

