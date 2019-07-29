PennSpring Capital Further Affirms Commitment to Home State Investment Via Addition of Regional Financial Leader

Tom Showers joins PennSpring to lead its deal origination for the Keystone State, where he has long been a distinguished financial and civic leader. Tom was formerly with BB&T, a Top 10 bank nationwide. He was responsible for business development in the bank's south-central Pennsylvania region, securing and managing a $125 million portfolio. He previously served in similar business development leadership roles for National Penn Bank and Bank of Lebanon County, managing portfolios of $70 million and $40 million, respectively. Tom brings to PennSpring a wealth of local relationships and nearly four decades of deal origination expertise.

"Tom thoroughly impressed us in his role with BB&T on one of our previous deals, and we are very fortunate that he has chosen to apply his business development acumen and invaluable relationships to the buy-side with PennSpring," said Lou Castelli, Managing Partner of PennSpring Capital. "Tom's roots in the regional community run deep indeed, and with his hire we have planted the PennSpring flag firmly in our backyard. We look forward to further investing in the local economy, and in partnership with the entrepreneurs that make our state a small business example for the world."

"Through our every interaction I became more impressed with PennSpring – this is not your typical financial buyer," stated Tom Showers. "They are first entrepreneurs and operators, and treat business owners with the same respect and consideration they wanted afforded them when they sat opposite an acquirer. As a member of PennSpring I believe I can bring valuable solutions to the communities and partners I have served throughout my career."

About PennSpring Capital

PennSpring Capital unlocks liquidity and empowers growth. Based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, PennSpring is a people-forward investment firm focused on lower middle market opportunities, investing in dynamic firms and helping evolve them to institutional scale. PennSpring's Partners are entrepreneurs with firsthand experience in growing and positioning businesses. PennSpring engages at a deep level and applies its experience to elevate its partners' businesses. Learn more at www.pennspring.com.

