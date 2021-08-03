PennSpring Continues Growth, Adding Partner with Strong Tech Expertise

Emily most recently served as a Senior Consultant in the Business Consulting Services Group at RKL, a U.S. Top 100 CPA firm. She primarily supported private equity-owned clients in the SaaS, manufacturing and life sciences industries. Prior to joining RKL, Emily worked in the IT field, specializing in eCommerce, data analytics and mobile development.

Emily earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting Concentration from Millersville University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications Media from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She holds designations as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and is accredited in Business Valuation (ABV). She also holds a designation as a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE).You can contact Emily at [email protected].

"I am thrilled to welcome Emily to the PennSpring family – she adds significant technology analysis acumen to our expanding roster of MBAs, CPAs and business counsel," stated PennSpring Managing Partner Lou Castelli. "Emily brings to PennSpring incredible energy and precision, and she will be integral to both our regional growth and tech-enabled platform expansion nationwide."

"PennSpring has been a 'Firm to Watch' in the tech-enabled space since its 2018 founding, and I have ardently admired Lou and his team's ascent as experts in this vertical," Followed Emily Bomberger. "To now personally contribute to this investment thesis as a PennSpring Partner is an honor, exciting challenge and truly rare career opportunity."

About The PennSpring Group

Founded in 2018 by proven entrepreneurs and self-capitalized from the proceeds of multiple outlier exits, PennSpring has evolved from Lancaster family office to among the most active private equity firms in the country – with 10 acquisitions and 4 exits completed to date. From there, the natural progression for our unique combination of transaction expertise, financial acumen and sales and marketing heft has been to expand our focus to the other side of the table – where our success as operators, intermediaries and sellers gave rise to this platform. Welcome to the PennSpring Group, now the region's preeminent source for both direct investment and sell-side services. Learn more at www.pennspring.com.

