Pennsylvania Adjutant General Participates in Guard Day at the Capitol

ANNVILLE, Pa., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania's adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), participated in Guard Day at the Pennsylvania Capitol. Guard Day is an annual event showcasing the mission and capabilities of the Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG).

Legislators, their staff, commonwealth employees, and the general public had the opportunity to interact with Carrelli and other Guard members, and view informative displays showcasing the mission of the PNG. Uniformed soldiers and airmen enlightened attendees about their unique roles in the more than 18,000-member PNG, which dates back to 1747. The PNG is the second largest Guard in the nation and is part of the DMVA's dual mission of supporting nearly 800,000 Pennsylvania veterans and providing safety and security for our commonwealth and nation.

"Guard Day provides the PNG an opportunity to show lawmakers and the public how well-trained, ready and committed our Guard is to serving the commonwealth and country," said Carrelli. "These soldiers, airmen, and their families sacrifice greatly every day for our freedom, safety, and security. We are fortunate to have so many great patriots willing to put our communities' interests before their own serving in the Pennsylvania National Guard."

During the day, several soldiers, airmen and families were recognized by the General Assembly for their contributions to the commonwealth during domestic operations and to the nation through overseas deployments.

In 2018, approximately 1,300 PNG soldiers and airmen deployed in readiness and training missions to numerous locations throughout the world. The PNG also supported domestic operations, deploying more than 1,000 personnel in Pennsylvania and nationally for search and rescue, communications and transportation missions during floods, snowstorms and hurricanes.

MEDIA CONTACT: LTC Keith Hickox, 717-821-7486

SOURCE Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

Related Links

http://www.dmva.state.pa.us

