Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge and Naaman Announce the Grand Opening of a New Resource Center in Kensington to Address Substance Use Disorder and Homelessness

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge (PAATC) and Naaman are excited to announce the grand opening of the Naaman Resource Center. This new community hub provides life-changing services for individuals struggling with substance use disorders and their loved ones as well as offering vital support to the homeless community in Kensington.

The Kensington area of Philadelphia is riddled with open-air drug use and homelessness.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on September 19th from 9 am until 11 am at the office location at 3200 Frankford Ave in Philadelphia. Local leaders, community members, and press are invited to join the celebration.

Deputy Police Commissioner Rosario commented, "In our efforts to address the ongoing challenges in Kensington, the Philadelphia Police Department is appreciative of partners like Naaman and Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge. They are answering the call to serve our community in an effort to make a positive difference. We are looking forward to working collaboratively in support of our neighborhood, and remain committed to fostering a safer, healthier environment for all residents. Together, through our combined efforts, the hope is meaningful change will happen and bring about a brighter future in Kensington."

The Naaman Resource Center will serve as a beacon of hope in Kensington, one of the nation's most dangerous neighborhoods, where open drug use and homelessness are daily realities.

"As someone in long-term recovery from an alcohol addiction, I understand firsthand the challenges of overcoming addiction and finding lasting, sustainable recovery," said Senator Christine Tartaglione. "Having represented Kensington and its surrounding communities for decades, I have repeatedly witnessed the lack of investment in an area that so desperately needs it. When organizations like Pennsylvania Adult and Teen Challenge step up to help individuals achieve long-term recovery, it marks a significant shift. I am truly excited for the lives they will undoubtedly transform for the better and am committed to helping them in their mission to help people find sobriety."

With this new facility, PAATC and Naaman will help address these pressing issues by connecting individuals and their families with comprehensive resources and programs that promote recovery, stability, and long-term transformation. Current board member Dr. Don Immel reflected on his long-standing relationship with PAATC and Naaman.

"I have witnessed firsthand the profound impact Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge and Naaman have had on lives devastated by addiction, and I've seen these programs deliver life-saving care to the underserved in our communities. As PennDel Ministry Network Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, I believe in the strength of combining evidence-based treatment with the transformative power of Christian faith. These programs consistently show that lives can be fully restored."

After spending significant time in the Kensington area and seeing the devastation, leadership at PAATC and Naaman decided they needed to do more.

"We are thrilled to open this location in Kensington," said SVP of Business Development, Shawn Ryan. "This community has been deeply affected by the opioid crisis and homelessness, and we believe that through the support and services we offer, we can bring hope, healing, and lasting change."

Services and Support Offered at the Naaman Resource Center

The resource center will provide a wide range of services, including:

Addiction Recovery Resources: Information and access to programs designed to help individuals overcome substance use disorders, including counseling, support groups, and connections to residential treatment facilities.

Information and access to programs designed to help individuals overcome substance use disorders, including counseling, support groups, and connections to residential treatment facilities.

Outreach initiatives that offer meals, hygiene products, and services to the homeless population. Family and Community Education: Resources and guidance for families and loved ones on how to support those struggling with addiction.

The opening of the Naaman Resource Center represents the commitment to serving vulnerable populations in Philadelphia. As part of their mission, PAATC and Naaman seek to provide holistic care, addressing not just addiction but many of the root causes of homelessness and substance use disorders.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Details:

Date: Thursday, September 19 th , 2024

, 2024 Time: 9am – 11am

– Location: 3200 Frankford Ave

3200 Frankford Ave RSVP: Marissa Zinsser – 203.969.4794 or [email protected]

The event will feature speeches from local officials, community leaders, and leadership from PAATC and Naaman along with tours of the facility and light refreshments.

About PAATC

Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge is a faith-based recovery center dedicated to helping individuals struggling with substance use disorders and related issues. Our goal is to help men and women overcome addiction and become productive members of the community, with a clear sense of purpose and an eternal hope.

About Naaman

Naaman is a faith-based provider of treatment for substance use disorders. Offering a full continuum of care through an evidence-based treatment model, Naaman's services include withdrawal management, clinically managed residential care, outpatient services, and individual therapy.

PAATC and Naaman Partnership

Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge and Naaman have partnered together to offer a unique blend of clinical treatment and faith-based recovery support. This holistic approach helps individuals overcome substance use disorders and equips them with the tools needed for lasting sobriety and meaningful life transformation.

