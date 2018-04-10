Today's featured speakers included: Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, AFT-West Virginia, Marion County Local President Stacey Strawderman. The Convention runs through Thursday, April 12.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf addressed the delegates and guests. He received a standing ovation after vowing to veto any 'right-to-work' legislation, should it come before him. "We have got to stand up and actually make the case that [right-to-work legislation] doesn't make any sense. It's not just wrong, it's stupid, really, really stupid". He called the Janus vs. AFSCME Council 31 case, an assault not only on public-sector unions, but on democracy itself.

President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder made the following joint statement:

"For the past three years, Governor Tom Wolf has been a true friend and partner to Pennsylvania's working people. The Officers and Vice-Presidents of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO are proud to endorse Governor Tom Wolf for a second term. We look forward to continuing to work with him to advance economic justice, workplace safety and dignity for the next four years. The Labor movement is energized and committed to electing candidates who are as dedicated to the values of fairness, equality, and respect, as we are."

The Executive Council of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO endorsed Governor Tom Wolf for reelection at its Executive Council meeting on Monday, April 9.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-afl-cio-43rd-constitutional-convention-kicks-off-in-pittsburgh-pa-300627655.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania AFL-CIO