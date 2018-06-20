"The Labor movement is filled with grassroots activists from all walks of life and backgrounds. Union members understand their responsibilities as citizens and voters. Their unions take great care to evaluate the positions of political candidates based on the issues that affect working people in their everyday lives. We proudly endorse candidates that support working people's rights to join a union, earn a living wage and retire with dignity", stated President Rick Bloomingdale.

Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder added, "The candidates on our slate have a passionate message of support for unions across our Commonwealth. We are communicating with members every day to emphasize the need for working class fighters in Harrisburg and Washington. We are going to fight for our economic rights and the candidates who support unions."

Based on recommendations from Central Labor Councils across the state and with input from the federation's 51 affiliate unions, the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO has endorsed candidates in the Gubernatorial, U.S. Senate, Congressional, State Senate and State House races.

Find the full list of endorsements at http://www.paaflcio.org/?page_id=316

Click here to see the complete list of endorsements

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-afl-cio-announces-endorsements-in-the-2018-general-election-300669763.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania AFL-CIO