Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Applauds Historic Election Victory

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pennsylvania delegation of the Electoral College met in Harrisburg to cast our Commonwealth's 20 electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden. Pennsylvania AFL-CIO President Rick Bloomingdale was proud to serve as an elector and Secretary of the Electoral College. Labor leaders Ryan Boyer, Business Manager of Laborers District Council of the Metropolitan Area of Philadelphia and the Vicinity, and Daisy Cruz, Mid-Atlantic District Leader of 32BJ SEIU, also served as electors.

The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder issued the following joint statement:

"Democracy is not easy, and for it to work, it must include all of us. We worked to make sure that people could safely cast their votes in the middle of a public health crisis. We rallied and came together to ensure that every vote was counted. Today we mark another milestone in the closing weeks of this historic year, as members of the Electoral College cast their votes in the final ballot box of the 2020 election.

"Our Democracy has been tested at every step throughout this process. Our State Supreme Court, the federal judiciary, and the U.S. Supreme Court have all upheld the results of our free and fair elections. And now we move even closer to ringing in a new year and a new White House.

"We have important work to do in 2021 and the years to come. Pennsylvania's working people and their unions are ready to fight for working people's needs, and we know that Joe Biden will be with us. We are proud that Pennsylvania will cast its 20 electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden."

