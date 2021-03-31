Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Applauds President Biden's Historic Infrastructure Investment

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, President Joe Biden announced a historic investment in infrastructure and good jobs, proposing a New Deal for the 21st century. Not since the Great Depression have Americans experienced the level of economic devastation that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought.

We know that the freedom to come together in a union is essential for making any job a good job. Fittingly, the 46th President of the United States chose a Union hall in Pennsylvania, the Carpenters' Training Center in Pittsburgh, to launch this initiative to build back better.

The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO issued the following statements on President Biden's infrastructure investment:

"We have a new day ahead of us as a country and a Commonwealth. The proposals laid out today are nothing short of heroic. This plan will positively impact every worker and every segment of the economy. The scope of investment, from Broadband to the electric grid as well as roads, bridges, and manufacturing, will provide well-paying jobs, union jobs, across Pa and the country," stated President Rick Bloomingdale.

"The Union movement fights every day to keep and create good jobs for working people. The working people of our Commonwealth sent President Biden to the White House because he understands the value of work and a good job. His announcement today marks a stride toward a future of empowering workers and guaranteeing the freedom to join a union. Pennsylvanians deserve an investment, and by protecting the right to organize, we ensure that all workers can prosper", remarked Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.

