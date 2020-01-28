Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Applauds Release of Workforce Command Center Report

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder, joined Governor Tom Wolf at Monday's press conference on the findings of the Keystone Economic Development and Workforce Command Center.

Unions are an essential stakeholder in the training and development of our Commonwealth's workforce. The Pennsylvania Labor Movement is committed to the advancement and support of all workers, regardless of employer or background. The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO is proud to join Governor Wolf in this initiative to create family-sustaining jobs for a highly-trained and sophisticated workforce able to meet the challenges of the 21st century economy.

"I have been proud to serve with fellow co-chairs of the Workforce Command Center. By bringing together workers, employers, the community and state government, we are proposing innovative and common-sense solutions to everyday barriers Pennsylvanians face in the workforce. Whether it's ensuring access to unemployment compensation during retraining periods for laid-off workers or expanding resources to employers to better their own training programs, we can all do our part to move Pennsylvania workers forward," stated President Rick Bloomingdale.

"We are excited to proactively address the barriers to employment and professional development that so many working families experience. A strong Pennsylvania workforce relies on a foundation of community support. We can come together to address the need for affordable childcare and transportation options, and mitigate the challenges experienced by people across our workforce. Pairing a data-driven approach with stakeholder engagement, the Command Center ensures practical investment and sustainable solutions for PA," remarked Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.

