Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Endorses Amanda Green Hawkins and Judge Dan McCaffrey for PA Superior Court

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Council of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, representing more than 700,000 members and 45 affiliated unions across the Commonwealth, voted to endorse in the Superior and Commonwealth Court.

By a unanimous vote, the Vice Presidents, Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder, and President Rick Bloomingdale, endorsed Amanda Green Hawkins and Dan McCaffery for Pennsylvania Superior Court. The Council also voted to support the retention of Superior Court Judges Anne Lazarus and Judy Olson, and Commonwealth Court Judges Kevin Brobson and Patricia McCullough.

The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO is fighting to shift the balance of power back to working people. Not just with supporters of organized labor, but with champions of organized labor. Card-carrying union member of the United Steelworkers, Amanda Green-Hawkins is an incredible advocate for the rights of working people. Through our Path to Power candidate recruitment and education program, we hope to inspire union members to take up the call for public service.

"We are proud to endorse candidates for public office that are dedicated to serving the working people of their community. When we come together, we have the power to create real and meaningful change," President Rick Bloomingdale stated.

"We are working every day to encourage union activists and develop them as leaders in their townships, boroughs, cities and counties. Every elected office has the potential to better the lives of workers in their community whether serving in local, state government, or in the judiciary," added Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.

