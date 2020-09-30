Pennsylvania AFL-CIO: Joe Biden Is Committed To Pennsylvania's Working Families

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the first of three debates between the candidates for U.S. President, Joe Biden kicks off a train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO proudly welcomes back Joe Biden to our Commonwealth.

"Joe Biden has shown again and again that he knows the challenges facing working people today. He's from our neck of the woods; he understands what's going on in Johnstown, Greensburg, and Scranton. Joe Biden will champion American manufacturing, not sit by and tweet as factories close. Joe Biden will invest in building the infrastructure we were promised four years ago, not walk away from the greatest economic disaster in a century. Pennsylvania workers must know, Joe Biden will be the jobs president. Joe Biden will be the union jobs president," President Rick Bloomingdale stated.

"As Joe Biden travels across western Pennsylvania today, he recognizes the extraordinary potential of our industrial heartland. He knows what it means to make it in America and will put the presidency's power behind 'Buy American and Build American. Buy Union and Build Union.' Pennsylvania must restore manufacturing and invest fully in our infrastructure. Both are inextricably linked. Joe Biden will be the president who empowers our workforce to succeed in the 21stcentury and protect the worker's voice on the job," remarked Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.

